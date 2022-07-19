When it comes to a dewy gold glow which is perfect for summer, we look to Bollywood beauty for our own inspo. Check out Kriti Sanon’s gorgeous beauty look!

Kriti Sanon was glowing with dewy cheeks and highlighted cheekbones in a contemporary embellished golden saree,

She looked radiant, using a smokey eye look and rosy lips to complete her look. We love how she approached this vibe. Clean brows, soft brown hues, slight rose hue on the lips and of course that sun-kissed look.

She stayed away from the usual red hot lip or overly dramatic eye that has been a popular beauty look among the Bollywood set, opting now to let her gorgeous summer skin shine through. There’s even a glimpse of some highlighter above her cheeks and across her collarbone.

We are loving the looks she’s serving and can’t wait to see her other summer looks.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com