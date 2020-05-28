Spring/Summer Modest Fashion Trends: Social Distance But Make It Cute
Fashion May 28, 2020
Now that the weather is warming up it’s time to freshen up that wardrobe with some cute Spring/Summer modest pieces right here!
Let’s be honest, we are probably dreading spring just as much as we were once looking forward to it. Most of the season has been spent indoors due to the ongoing pandemic and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to be changing anytime soon.
However, that doesn’t mean our wardrobes shouldn’t change. For women who dress modestly this will probably be the year where dressing modestly in the spring and summer won’t be as much as a struggle as it usually is. Since, most interactions will be minimal, from a distance or through a video call there won’t be too many options needed.
That being said, we are hoping for the best and looking forward to the days when things can get back to being somewhat normal. Therefore, we advise having versatile modest outfits available that can work under any and all circumstances – better safe than sorry right?! Check out some of the major trends for spring that are approved in either outcome.
Joggers/Trousers
Whether you are staying in or heading out, joggers and trousers are comfortable and classy, not to mention in style for this season. They are available in a variety of styles depending on the occasion and great for women who dress modestly due to their flow-y and loose fitting.
Maxi Dresses
Name a year when maxi dresses weren’t a trend – I’ll wait. As always, maxi dresses are an ever-popular staple for spring and summer. Most women who dress modestly live in these during these seasons and for good reason. They are comfy, cute and provide full coverage for the most part and for the ones that may not – layering becomes our best friend. Style sleeveless or short sleeve maxi dresses with a light cardigan, denim jacket and or a button down!
Maxi Skirts
Similar to maxi dresses, maxi skirts are a major must have for those who dress modestly. Maxi skirts allow versatility as they can be paired with various tops dependent on the occasion! They can be dressed up or down and what’s better is that they channel South Asian vibes due to their resemblance to traditional lenghas!
Classic Tee
This year the classic t-shirt is making a comeback. Available in various styles it can be dressed up or down. For those looking to dress modestly, the only challenge with this trend is finding long sleeve tees to ensure full arm coverage, which is difficult, but not impossible. In order to solve that problem you can style these short-sleeved tee with some layering ie: a crisp cool button down shirt tied at the waist, light knit cardigan or even with a denim jacket. The tees can be styled with trousers, jeans, skirts and can even be worn on top of maxi dresses. A very versatile piece overall.
Layer It Up
While finding modest options has become a bit easier, there are still pieces that need a little help in order to make the cut. For the most part this can be solved with layering – so yes, you can still grab that to die for half sleeve dress or top and layer it with one of the options below!
Main Photo Image Credit: TJX Group
Sidra Sheikh
Author
Sidra Sheikh (@sidra.sheikh_) is a journalist who loves creating fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. She is currently exploring the world of freelance writing and editing. Previously she was the associate editor at SHE Canada Magazine where she initially found her love for magazines and the publi...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Check Out These Spring Textile Trends For Your Turban
-
COVID-19: These 14 Fashion Designers Are Helping Frontline Workers By Making Masks & Gowns
-
COVID-19: The Comfiest Loungewear Options To WFH In
-
Steal Her Look: Checkmate With Deepika Padukone
-
Fashion & Diversity: Is The Fashion Industry Finally Representing All Of Us?
-
The Best Dressed Stars Who Lit Up The 65th Annual Filmfare Awards
-
Oscars 2020 Best Dressed: The Epic Fashion Moments That Wowed Us
-
What We're Hoping To See In The Sabyasachi x H&M Collab!
-
Tips On How To Rock The Pantone 2020 Classic Blue Look
-
Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: The "Wow!" And The "What?!"
-
3. 10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion
-
6. We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019
-
The 2019 Fashion Moments From Bollywood That Had Us Shook
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Fierce Fashion Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event
-
Trend Alert! Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season
-
Holiday Inspo Alert: Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report
-
Key Looks To Give Your Modest Wear Vibe A Fierce Fall Boost
-
We Love Kate Middleton's Scene-Stealing Looks From Their Royal Tour Of Pakistan
-
IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Our Favourite Bollywood Fashion Moments
-
TIFF 2019 Best Dressed: Our Style Snapshot From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
The Stylish Boys Of Bollywood Suit Up For Some Sartorial Fun
-
Off-Duty Divas: The Weekend Salwar Kameez Suit Is The Style Inspo We Need Now
-
Check Out How These Bollywood Stars Are Rocking The Ruffle Trend
-
July/August Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Low Fuss And High Fashion-Sonam Kapoor's Vacay Style You Need Now
-
June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
May/June Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Scene And Beyond
-
Your Must-Get List For Dad: Our Fabulous Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Steal Her Look: Diana Penty Keeps Her Style Sizzling
-
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds
-
April/May Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good
-
Steal Her Look: Seamlessly Transition Your Seasonal Style Like Taapsee Pannu
-
Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
-
March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
She Wore THAT?! Our Best-Dressed Stars From The 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
-
Our Favourite Head-Turning Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019
-
February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
-
Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
-
Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse
-
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!
-
A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
-
These Gowns Are Made From Toilet Paper! Our Favourites From The Stunning #Cashmere18 Collection
-
Don't You Wanna Know What I'm Wearing?! Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
-
Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone's Masterclass In Style
-
Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
-
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
-
Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
-
Steal Her Look: Jacqueline Fernandez-Her Posh Pre-Fall Style Will Make You Fall In Love With Fall (Again)
-
Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
-
Gents, It's Time To Show Some Skin With Our Guide To Wearing The Half Sleeve Button Up Shirt
-
They Stayed And Slayed: Our Best Dressed From The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet
-
Don't Diss Dad: Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!