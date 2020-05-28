Spring/Summer Modest Fashion Trends: Social Distance But Make It Cute

Now that the weather is warming up it’s time to freshen up that wardrobe with some cute Spring/Summer modest pieces right here!

Let’s be honest, we are probably dreading spring just as much as we were once looking forward to it. Most of the season has been spent indoors due to the ongoing pandemic and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to be changing anytime soon.

However, that doesn’t mean our wardrobes shouldn’t change. For women who dress modestly this will probably be the year where dressing modestly in the spring and summer won’t be as much as a struggle as it usually is. Since, most interactions will be minimal, from a distance or through a video call there won’t be too many options needed.

That being said, we are hoping for the best and looking forward to the days when things can get back to being somewhat normal. Therefore, we advise having versatile modest outfits available that can work under any and all circumstances – better safe than sorry right?! Check out some of the major trends for spring that are approved in either outcome.

Joggers/Trousers

Whether you are staying in or heading out, joggers and trousers are comfortable and classy, not to mention in style for this season. They are available in a variety of styles depending on the occasion and great for women who dress modestly due to their flow-y and loose fitting.

Maxi Dresses

Name a year when maxi dresses weren’t a trend – I’ll wait. As always, maxi dresses are an ever-popular staple for spring and summer. Most women who dress modestly live in these during these seasons and for good reason. They are comfy, cute and provide full coverage for the most part and for the ones that may not – layering becomes our best friend. Style sleeveless or short sleeve maxi dresses with a light cardigan, denim jacket and or a button down!

Maxi Skirts

Similar to maxi dresses, maxi skirts are a major must have for those who dress modestly. Maxi skirts allow versatility as they can be paired with various tops dependent on the occasion! They can be dressed up or down and what’s better is that they channel South Asian vibes due to their resemblance to traditional lenghas!

Classic Tee

This year the classic t-shirt is making a comeback. Available in various styles it can be dressed up or down. For those looking to dress modestly, the only challenge with this trend is finding long sleeve tees to ensure full arm coverage, which is difficult, but not impossible. In order to solve that problem you can style these short-sleeved tee with some layering ie: a crisp cool button down shirt tied at the waist, light knit cardigan or even with a denim jacket. The tees can be styled with trousers, jeans, skirts and can even be worn on top of maxi dresses. A very versatile piece overall.

Layer It Up

While finding modest options has become a bit easier, there are still pieces that need a little help in order to make the cut. For the most part this can be solved with layering – so yes, you can still grab that to die for half sleeve dress or top and layer it with one of the options below!

Main Photo Image Credit: TJX Group