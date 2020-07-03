Bollywood Divas Show Us How To Sport The Hottest Trend Of Summer — Crochet!
Fashion Jul 03, 2020
Come summer and it is time to crochet! Oh, not the yarn ball! We are talking about the hottest trend this summer. While economies are still closed in several parts of the world, a little fashion never hurt anyone.Check out how these Bollywood stars are rocking the crochet look!
Crochet is not just ruling runways but is also a preferred attire for Bollywood celebrities especially in summer. From fringed coverups, floral jackets, colour-blocked bikinis, to just a classic plain white dress- crochet is chic, sophisticated, and everything trendy! Here is a list of celebs giving us major crochet inspiration:
1. Deepika Padukone
The actress took LBD to the next level with this crochet black dress by Mrs. Self Portrait. Sleek hair, black pumps, and minimal jewellery and makeup- we bet you will look like a diva in this dress. You could also give this attire a goth makeover!
2. Alia Bhatt
In complete contrast, Alia Bhatt‘s white midi dress is as summery as it can get. Cool and casual, the floral motif all over is a winner. Pastel pumps, colourful earrings, and throw in some pink blush to perfect the look, just like Alia.
3. Kareena Kapoor Khan
If there is someone who can amaze us with her fashion choices, it’s Kareena Kapoor Khan. She made us skip a heartbeat when she posted a picture of her in a bikini. A shimmering orange bikini with a wool crochet cape over it – how gorgeous is that? The smokey eye makeup with light lipstick only added suave to her overall look.
4. Mouni Roy
The next time you are hitting the beach — how about giving your printed bikini a twist just like how actress Mouni Roy is rocking one here. That cover-up is bae, especially during summer. A pair of danglers, smokey eyes, and you are ready to set the water on fire!
5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
What is cute, chic, trendy, comfy, and pretty all at once? A crochet co-ord! We love the white crochet crop top and shorts that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is sporting. A hat, shades, and some crochet love should help you prepare for the summer days!
6. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
If you are looking at a different take on crochet, we suggest you take inspiration from the saree queen — Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress is always experimenting with her sarees. We love the chanderi saree she picked in sandalwood colour. The strappy blouse has a little crochet detailing on the trim of the neckline, floral motifs, and some delicate jewellery — glam to the max, we say!
7. Disha Patani
The actress looks like an absolute diva in this black swimwear that screams crochet. The little peek-a-boo in Disha’s monokini adds to the hotness. The actress was seen wearing this by the beach during a vacation she took two years ago. She wore no makeup and completed her look with a pair of black shades! You go, girl!
8. Bhumi Pednekar
The actress is known to pick out meaty roles, she is also a climate change crusader and a fashionista. She looks ravishing in this off-shoulder crochet top that you can pair with denim shorts! Sultry makeup and blowdried hair, can it get sexier?
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.
COMMENTS
