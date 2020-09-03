What You Need to Know About Fenty Skin By Rihanna
Beauty Sep 03, 2020
Rihanna is a leader when it comes to barrier-breaking creations. She changed the beauty game with her inclusive Fenty Beauty with over 40 foundation shades especially addressing the underserved need for products to match darker skin tones. And now we have her foray into skincare with Fenty Skin. Check it out!
A few months ago, the internet went wild when she announced the launch of her skincare line. It boasts three multitasking products: a cleanser remover, a toner-serum and a moisturizer with SPF
These three products are inspired by Rihanna’s real-life routine for getting healthy, glowing skin in just a few simple steps. It’s all designed to complement Fenty Beauty makeup and has been tested on all skin types and tones to work seamlessly.
Inspired by her global lifestyle, Rihanna brings together ingredients from around the world and pairs them with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. Clean formulas are a priority in her line, along with oil-free, vegan and gluten free, and made with earth-conscious and recyclable materials where possible.
Rihanna said in a press release: “Fenty Skin is everything I wish I had back then. I wanted it to feel approachable, easy, and to take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone.”
Step 1: Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser
This acts as a dual formula, cleansing and removing makeup.
Step 2: Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum
This 2-in-1 toner serum reduces the look of dark spots, evens skin tone and fights shine, all without stripping the skin and or drying it out.
Step 3: Hydra Vizor – Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
This 2-in-1 moisturizer and sunscreen is lightweight, oil free, and goes smoothly on all skin tones. It targets dehydration, discoloration and dark spots.
Photo Credit: Fenty Skin
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
