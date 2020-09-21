8 Key Beauty Must-Haves To Make Your Fall Transition Flawless

Fall’s cool touch always pierces the autumnal equinox well before its official debut in late September. The piercing ushers in the transitional beauty season which shifts from glow to radiance. Here are 8 beauty must-haves you need to make your fall transition flawless.

Fall is tricky because there are days when you sweat and days when you rue how you shiver as you leave your home and step into crispness. The swinging temperatures and increased winds wreak havoc on the skin and the newly-discovered fine lines make it is abundantly clear that you need more moisture. Additionally, you may observe that the cheerful pinks of summer beauty look dated but earth tones browns are still too dowdy to wear on a daily basis…

The above observations establish the two pillars of transitional beauty, namely:

you need to infuse your beauty routine with additional sources of moisture for the face, eyes and lips; and you should ease your colour palette into colder climes so that the transition feels natural.

COMPLEXION — SERUM CREATES PERFECTION

One quality that I appreciate about darker skin tones is that they hold onto summer colour well, i.e. the tan tends to fade slowly and it looks gorgeous well into fall. The best way to celebrate your lovely skin tone during the fall is to use a sheer glow foundation that is mixed with a hydrating serum. Sheer coverage permits the skin tone to be visible and to look more uniform. A glow finish adds brightness to the face and still evokes summer’s positive energy.

If you want to achieve an even skin tone that looks natural, then Nars Sheer Glow Foundation (40 shades available) is your perfect pick.

I only need two droplets to cover my face and neck. To ensure that my skin looks plump, during a season of temperature confusion, I mix one droplet of Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum to my two droplets of foundation, using a foundation brush to mix them to create a sheer base.

The latest iteration of this legendary serum contains anti-oxidants and hyaluronic acid which protect and hydrate the skin.

I apply the mixture using broad strokes from the centre line of the face towards the hair line. Note that since the foundation’s sheerness is further enhanced by the serum, that you will not be at risk of creating a masque-like effect. I love that my skin care is further enhanced by a tiny droplet of serum, that ensures that the makeup stays above the skin and does not settle into the fine lines.

EYE CONTOURS – MORE EYE CREAM PLEASE!

I apply the same principles to the eyes but for this area my magic combination is the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Multi-Purpose Glow Concealer (20 shades available) and the Goopgenes All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream. The concealer, likes it foundation predecessor, is a lightweight, glowing liquid that delivers coverage with only a few micro-droplets of product.

The eye cream is a game changer because it addresses crow’s-feet, fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles with a mixture of ceramides and botanicals. The white cream is featherlight and my eye contours drink it in while I apply my skin care. I have never shed a tear while using the product and I am delighted by how my deeper lines are looking shallower.

To create a radiant eye area that will not fall prey to fine lines, I tap the concealer wand twice onto the base of my left thumb and then add a half droplet of the eye cream. I use a softly bristled concealer brush to mix the two products and then I tap it on my contours and use the remainder to even out my eyelids. I love that my shade of the concealer (7.5) is peachy so that I forgo the corrector. Additionally, I noticed that at lunch time, when I typically do a major touch up around the eye area, I now just dab a of concealer and my eyes look fresh. I do not have to hydrate the eye area further because the skin is still plump from the morning.

Please note that the concealer also works well on discolouration on other parts of the face and it sets nicely on the plump, hydrated skin.

LIPS – WHO NEEDS BALMY WEATHER WHEN YOU HAVE LIP BALM?

The lips tend to shrivel upon first contact with cooler winds and the impact is less than juicy. For many years I passed on coloured lip balms which promised to deliver a hint of tint because on my light mauve lips that hint translated into a barely perceptible frost. A lot has changed over the past several years and I am delighted to recommend the Fresh Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment in Icon, a balm infused with vitamin E to protect the skin and grapeseed oil to hydrate and soften.

I adore Icon because it a vibrant, classic red that flatters all South Asian skin tones. The pigment is intense which means that no one will be left with a frosty finish, instead they will be adorned with a great pout. I love swiping this lip balm on twice to create a deeply pigmented look, and I appreciate how my lips feel soft even after several hours of wear.

COLOUR – FALL’S HUES FLATTER OUR’S

Fall is a beautiful time of year, and again, our lovey skin tones are perfectly positioned to exude sophistication that emanates the season’s ethos. Pink is great for summer and for fall, I think that as we move along the spectrum, deeper reds are an ideal choice. These shades appear on trees and their richness matches that of our skin tones.

A great eye look that flatters all South Asian beauties is a mix of browns and maroons. I love this combination:

Filling in the eyebrow using the Benefit Brow Microfilling Pen (4 shades available), because it delivers on pigment and fills in sparseness with minimal effort. The bevel-tipped applicator tip has three prongs which deliver smudge-proof colour. The prongs allow you to reach the tiniest empty spots of your eyebrows and the result is a full, natural looking brow – which is a great frame for coffee peepers;

I then suggest using a maroon-based eyeshadow kit such as Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Mesmerizing Maroon. The quartet of highly-pigmented powder shadows, contains a deep champagne (Prime), shimmery cranberry (Enhance), wine (Smoke) and soft, shimmery plum (Pop). The kit strikes the perfect balance between bright reds and wintery browns, and flatters all South Asian skin tones. For a day look, I like to tap the deep champagne over my eyelids using a stiff, duckbilled brush; I use a blender brush to apply a single layer of the shimmer cranberry in my crease; and then use a stiff angled brush to apply the wine as an eyeliner. I advocate a light approach because the redness will enhance the brown of the eyes and add sophistication while excessive layering will devolve the look into a clownish one. Do not forget to finish the eye look with a dark mascara.

I suggest continuing the colour theme onto the cheeks by using a blush such as Live Tinted Hue Stick in Free, a deep berry colour. The hue stick looks intense but I love to draw and fill in a small circle on the back of my hand, rub my ring finger on the circle, and then patting the colour on my cheeks. The patting motion diffuses the colour and the goal is to look flushed and fresh.

FALLING THOUGHTS

Fall’s strongpoint are its colours which suit our skin tones perfectly. The trick to transitioning is to add a few extra droplets of skincare into the beauty routine as you transition to winter and apply the same principles to the colour cosmetics. A surefire bet is to focus on reddish-maroon colours because they enhance deeper skin tones and are the halfway house between summer’s lightness and winter’s intensity.

Main Image Photo Credit: Kevin Laminto/Unsplash, www.livetinted.com