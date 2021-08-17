SkinCeuticals’ Hydracorrect Line Is Built To Bring The Best Of Hyaluronic Acid To Your Skincare Routine

*Sponsored Post*

When it comes to skincare, nothing beats the hydrating strength of hyaluronic acid. And that’s why SkinCeuticals has decided to harness the inimitable power of this medical-grade ingredient in their Hydracorrect line which includes four key products. When it comes to giving your skin the science-backed protection, the SkinCeuticals’ hyaluronic acid serums are the perfect way to hydrate your skin.

What’s The Deal With Hyaluronic Acid Anyways?

Quite a lot actually.

It is an essential part to skincare for all skin tones and seasons. Hyaluronic acid is a natural humectant capable of holding 1,000 times its own weight in water. Hyaluronic acid is the body’s natural hydrator, which provides long lasting hydration to improve the look of skin’s texture. However, once we hit our 20s, our body starts to produce less and less hyaluronic acid. And that rate of decline really speeds up when we are in our 40s. Tell-tale signs of depleted hyaluronic acid levels include decreased firmness, less facial plumpness and your skin’s texture starts to feel rough. In a nutshell: less hyaluronic acid levels results in pronounced signs of aging.

Skincare As a Cultural Practice

It’s no secret that taking care of our skin has always been an inter-generational conversation. Whether it’s tips from our Nanni, Daddi, mom or your sister, we all have our own lists. Sure, some work and some don’t— but there’s no doubt that sharing age-old skincare tips has always been a part of our growing up.

There’s no guessing when it comes to SkinCeuticals. Founded in 1997, SkinCeuticals looks to science when it comes to understanding and creating key products for specific skincare issues. So, when it comes to hydration and understanding the significant role that hyaluronic acid plays in our overall skin landscape, SkinCeuticals takes that science and creates skincare products that have been proven to work.

SkinCeuticals’ Hydracorrect Line Is the Hydrating Serum We Need

SkinCeuticals’ Hydracorrect line includes four key products: H.A. Intensifier, Hydrating B5 Gel, Phyto Corrective Gel and their Retexturing Activator.

Here’s a comprehensive breakdown on each power-packed product all using medical-grade hyaluronic acid.

H.A. Intensifier

Focus : Hydrates and firms your skin. The H.A. Intensifier is the hero product that anchors the entire line.

Power : This is an anti-aging serum that focuses on improving your skin’s plumpness and firmness and reducing those fine lines. It’s perfect for all skin types and works best when applied morning and evening after you have cleansed, toned and applied antioxidant. Just take 4-5 drops on your palms, rub them together and gently pat your face, neck and chest.

Editor’s Tip : Use the H.A. Intensifier on lips for an instant lip plump effect.

Hydrating B5 Gel

Focus : Hydrates and restores radiance. This hydrating serum will replenish your skin and restore its radiance giving you a smooth and glowing skin.

Power: It’s perfect for all skin types and works best when applied morning and evening after you have cleansed, toned, and applied antioxidant. Just take 4-5 drops on your palms, rub them together and gently pat your face, neck and chest.

Editor’s Tip : Feeling the need to crank up the hydration? Sandwich the HB5 with a moisturizer. Apply HB5 first, then moisturizer, then another dose of HB5.

Phyto Corrective Gel

Focus: Hydrates and soothes the skin. This hydrating and soothing serum with botanical extracts focuses on soothing and calming sensitive and irritated skin, while reducing visual redness.

Power : It’s perfect for all skin types and works best when applied morning and evening after you have cleansed, toned, and applied antioxidant. Just take 4-5 drops on your palms, rub them together and gently pat your face, neck and chest.

Editor’s Tip : Use Phyto Corrective Gel underneath makeup to colour correct pink undertones.

Retexturing Activator

Focus: Hydrates and smooths the skin. This is an oil-free serum that simultaneously hydrates and exfoliates the skin for a noticeably soft and smooth skin texture.

Power : It’s perfect for all skin types and works best when applied morning and evening after you have cleansed, toned, and applied antioxidant. Just take 4-5 drops on your palms, rub them together and gently pat your face, neck and chest.

Editor’s Tip: Start Retexturing Activator 1 month before an important event, like weddings, Diwali and Eid. It helps heavy makeup sit perfectly on the skin. No dryness or flakes!

All Photos Courtesy Of www.skinceuticals.com