How To Get Your Face From Blah To Brilliant In Just 5 Minutes
Beauty Aug 16, 2021
The last year and half have taught us the value of our time. And that is important when it comes to prepping ourselves for the day. In a time crunch? No worries, we’ve got tips on how to get your beauty on in just 5 minutes
As we slowly trudge towards fall which signals for many a return to the brick-and-mortar office, one cannot help but wonder what is the ideal beauty look if masks are required in certain areas of the shared office space. It strikes me as counterproductive to invest in a glamourous work look and have come to the conclusion: a clean “5-minute face” is a great way to integrate work beauty without adding further stress into the new schedule.
I already discussed quick methods to perfect the complexion, so this blog focusses on the eyes, cheeks and lips.
The focus should be simplicity achieved through striking shades and excellent application:
EYEBROWS
Eyebrows should be lightly defined and lifted to open the eye area. I am a big fan of the Make Up For Ever 24H- Waterproof Micro Brush Tinted Gel. The brush looks like a micromini mascara brush, and it is attached to the end of the applicator at a 20-degree angle. The small angle permits you lift the hairs without losing sight of the task. The tiny bristles permit you to apply just a touch of gel so your eyebrows never look overdone. I can tell you that my hairs stayed in place all day and looked natural.
EYES
Luckily for us South Asian beauties, piercing cocoa peepers tend to be a common denominator, and below are recommendations for the fall eye.
The best eyeshadow nonet set for fall is Nars Summer Solstice Eyeshadow Palette. The shadows are a mix of matte, shimmery and satin finishes which range from champagne (Delerium) to soft brick red (Indian Wells). Each shade is deeply pigmented so one layer of shadow will be vivid on all shades of South Asian skin. The variety of shades are earth-toned and veer towards vivid neutrals so they will look great on all skin tones and outfits. One way of using the nonet:
Apply Seven Heaven, a soft chai matte neutral on the mobile lid.
Define the crease with Oro Grande, a shimmery copper.
Line with Dune, a matte milk chocolate.
If you are going for drinks after work, pop Morongo, a shimmery rose at the centre of the mobile to add lift to the eye.
If you prefer a monochromatic, clean eye, I like to pair a single statement colour with a strong swipe of eyeliner. I enjoy Beautycounter Lid Glow Cream Shadow because the applicator delivers the perfect droplet of product that I can then blend into my lid by gently tapping it using my left ring finger.
The result is a soft shimmer created by responsibly sourced micas that lasts all day. The ethereal look created by the shadow works nicely with a swipe of richly-pigmented eye liner such as Kulfi Nazar No More, a deep black that is long-lasting and cruelty-free.
I like to create a wide-eyed look by applying two coats of mascara such as BeautyCounter Think Big All-in-One Mascara. This mascara lifts, lengthens, volumizes each lash because the applicator’s bristles dispense the correct amount of product and reaches even the tiniest lashes.
COMPLEXION COLOUR
Personally, I like to add a touch of bronze to my forehead and the apples of my cheeks to extend the summer look. Guerlain Terracotta the Bronzing Powder is a classic bronzer and I love that a light sweep of this product adds the perfect amount of warmth. It never turns orange on my skin and I love to use it under blush to create a beachy look.
Given that the cheeks are visible even when you wear a mask, blush and bronzer have taken on greater role in the beauty look. I recommend a neutral blush with a bit of punch to add energy to the face. I found three blushes that are richly pigmented and ideal for South Asian skin tones:
-
- Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion in Rosé, a medium dusty pink that enlivens light skin tones.
-
- bareMinerals Gen Nude in On the Mauve, a cool tinged mauve that evokes the eighties without the harshness and looks beautiful on medium skin tones.
-
- Nars Air Matte Blush in Torch, a coral red, evokes the brilliance of fall and the intensity flatters dark skin tones.
LIPS
Given that the lips are covered by mask, I prefer to keep my lips simple and hydrated. Estée Lauder Pure Color Illuminating Shine in 902 Profound is a classic light chocolate milk shade that make the lips looks juicy and full. I just swipe it on and my lips look done.
If you prefer a pink shade, then I suggest Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Wedding Belles. This shade is a classic and will look great for work and play, regardless of the season. The matte finish is not drying and looks sophisticated
The impending lifestyle and schedule changes should not cause panic in the beauty department. Keeping it simple, as life becomes more complex is the best way to go. Pops of colour on the eyes, cheeks and lips are all you need to create a professional, easy look that communicates confidence.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.narscosmetics.ca, www.kulfibeauty.com
Meena Khan
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
