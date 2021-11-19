The Farmers Won! Modi Will Repeal 3 Laws At The Centre Of The Years-Long Protest
Breaking News Nov 19, 2021
In a press conference, PM Narendra Modi stated that he will in fact repeal the three laws that had led to farmers protesting nationally and camping outside of Delhi for over a year.
In a live televised address to the nation today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will repeal the three laws that have been the focus of ire from Indian farmers across the country and across the world. These three laws will be banished by the end of November.
The three laws would have favoured the privatization of the agricultural industry thereby sparking fear of losing ones livelihood across the agricultural and farming industry in India. Protests which started locally grew to encompass hundreds of thousands of farmers last November’s”Delhi Chalo” protest. Farmers camped outside of Delhi throughout this time and then tension between the government, police and the farmers came to a head on January 26th of this year with clashes with the police which garnered international attention with retweets by Greta Thunberg, Rihanna, Lilly Singh and other notables personalities.
Modi started his nation-wide address apologizing for not being able to pass such legislature. “Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws,” The Prime Minister remarked. “In the parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws.”
Eventhough various members of Modi’s administration have all pushed to have these three laws passed, it’s clear that the about face could be related to the upcoming state elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. “which both have a huge base of farmers may have forced the decision”, according to Yahoo News.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.financialexpress.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
U.K. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak Releases Special Collector's Coin Honouring Mahatma Gandhi On Diwali
