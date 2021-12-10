From Malala To Lilly Singh And Alia Bhatt, Check Out The Celebs Reaction To The Vicky-Kat Wedding

The nuptials of the biggest Bollywood wedding of the year took place in Rajasthan and the pix flooded social along with A-listers sending their heartfelt wishes. Check out all the pix and celeb reaction to Vicky-Kat wedding here!

Fellow celebs also tweeted out their congrats:

On her instagram page, Katrina posted a note expressing her deepest gratitude and asking for blessings.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.🙏🏽❤️”

The celebs responded with glee.

Hrithik Roshan

“❤️❤️❤️ so amazing . Sending you both all my love !! Have to dance together soon !”

Tiger Jackie Shroff

“Congratulationsss❤️❤️❤️”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

“So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together ❤️”

Alia Bhatt

“Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Deepika Padukone

“Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship!❤️”

Ishaan Katter

“K-K-Kongrats y’all ❤️”

Kareena Kapoor Khan

“You diddddd ittttt♥️♥️♥️♥️god bless youuuuuu both ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Parineeti Chopra

“KATYYYYY – only love and more happiness to youuuuu! 💕💕💕”

Manish Malhotra

“Congratuations wishing loads of happiness together and lots and lots of love”

Sonam Kapoor

“Congratulations kat and vicky! You both look beautiful!

Malala Yousafzai

Congratulations!

Lilly Singh

“Woohoo!! Congrats girl! ❤

With many more still being posted!

Congrats to the happy couple!