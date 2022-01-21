Priyanka & Nick Welcome A New Baby!
Breaking News Jan 21, 2022
Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced on Instagram that her and her hubby Nick Jonas welcomed a new baby into their lives via surrogate.
It’s clear that they kept their baby journey a secret with this announcement sending pleasant shockwaves across social.
The two superstars got married two years back and the idea of expanding their family has always been welcomed by both Nick and Priyanka, with both citing that it’s all about the right time. Clearly the time is right and we are so excited to hear the news!
We can’t wait to hear more about the new Jonas baby!
Congrats to the new parents!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.movieshotlife.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
