Music Director Bappi Lahiri, The “Disco King” of Bollywood Passes Away At 69

Tragic news flooded social, declaring the untimely death of Bappi Lahiri, one of Bollywood’s most prolific music directors. Known as the “Disco King” with his embrace of the iconic musical arrangement, Lahiri passed away at 69 in Mumbai hospital. We go through his filmography and picked out some of his iconic songs.

Known for his trademark gold necklaces and rings and his trademark sunglasses, he was known for his amazing repertoire of Bollywood hits especially during the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Featuring bollywood stars such as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi and Anil Kapoor and so much more.

He was born into an already established musical family in Calcutta helmed by his father Aparesh Lahiri a famous Bengali singer and his mother, Bansari Lahiri was a musician and a singer who was well-versed in classical music and Shyama Sangeet. His parents trained him in every aspect of music. As an only child, he had musical tendencies playing the tabla at the age of three.

He died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) according to Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. He apparently was admitted to the hospital for a month due to various other health issues.

A favourite of the Gen X-ers who grew up on his music, films where his musical direction included, “Kabhi Alveda Na Kehna” (Chalte Chalte, 1976), “Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost” (in which he also sang, from Aap Ki Khatir, 1977), “Raat Baaki” and “Ke Paga Ghoongroo” (both from Namak Halal, 1982), “I am a Disco Dancer” (Disco Dancer, 1983), “Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re” (from Saaheb, 1985),”Naino Main Sapna” (from Himmatwala, 1983), “Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar” (from Sailab, 1990), “Taama Taama Loge” (from Thanedaar, 1990).

Here are a few of his iconic music:

