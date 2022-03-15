The Gangubai Kathiawadi star is set has landed her first Hollywood role in a new Netflix spy thriller.

Alia Bhatt fresh from her box office record breaking film Gangubai Kathiawadi is making international news once again. She has been cast to co-star with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Jamie Dornan (Belfast) in Heart Of Stone.

The spy thriller which will be directed by Tom Harper (War & Peace) and the script will be written by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures).

Netflix is calling this an “international spy thriller’ which actually went up for auction at Skydance early last year and became a hotly contested film for which Netflix came out as the winner.

Alia Bhatt shared the news on social. She didn’t add any remarks to her post, letting the great news speak for itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Gal Gadot who is also producing the film with her husband Jaron Varsano, was one of the first to share the news of her new project back in February before Alia was confirmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

“I just don’t want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box,” Alia noted in a recent interview. “I want to look at opportunities which should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, something that is new and relevant.”

Production hasn’t started yet so keep your eye on this space for more info!

Main Image Photo Credit: Media House Global