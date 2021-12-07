Kamala Harris Among 7 South Asian Women On Forbes List Of ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’
Breaking News Dec 07, 2021
Forbes released their latest list today, “The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” and there are a few notable South Asian women who made the list including Vice President Kamala Harris. There are some familiar faces who have changed ranks while some fresh faces who are making their debut on this list.
Kamala Harris #2
In 2020: #3
Vice President of The United States
USA
- On January 20, 2021, Harris became the first woman, the first Black person, and the first South Asian-American to become U.S. vice president.
- She’s no stranger to firsts: In 2016, Harris was the first Indian-American woman to be elected to the United States Senate.
- And in 2010, Harris became the first African-American and first woman to serve as California’s attorney general.
- Harris is a California native; she was born in Oakland to immigrant parents (her mom was from India and her dad was from Jamaica).
- As a Howard University alumna, Harris is the first graduate of a historically Black college or university to hold the vice presidency.
Shemara Wikramanayake #24
In 2020: #29
CEO & Managing Director, Macquarie Group
Australia
- Wikramanayake is the managing director and CEO of the Macquarie group, a role she assumed in December 2018.
- She joined Macquarie in 1987; she worked within Macquarie Capital for 20 years until being appointed as head of Macquarie Asset Management in 2008.
- Wikramanayake has two sons, and has been open about how her husband, a former investment banker, helped make her career possible by staying at home.
- She was born in the U.K and was raised there and in Sri Lanka before immigrating to Australia with her parents when she was 13.
Nirmala Sitharaman #37
In 2020: #41
India’s Finance Minister
India
- Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed as India’s finance minister in May 2019, and is also the minister for corporate affairs.
- She is India’s first full-time female finance minister.
- Before her career in politics, Sitharaman held roles at the U.K.-based Agricultural Engineers Association and BBC World Service.
- She has also served as a member of the National Commission for Women.
Sheikh Hasina Wajed #43
In 2020: #39
Prime Minister of Bangladesh
Bangladesh
- Sheikh Hasina Wajed, the longest serving prime minister in the history of Bangladesh, is currently serving her fourth term.
- She won the fourth term, which is also her third consecutive term, after her party, Bangladesh Awami League, won 288 of the 300 parliamentary seats.
- During what she believes will be her final term, Hashina plans to focus on issues such as food security and access to education and healthcare.
- An ongoing struggle for Hasina has been establishing a firm democracy in Bangladesh.
- Hasina and her Awami League party deny accusations of voter suppression in Bangledeshi elections.
Roshni Nadar Malhotra #52
In 2020: #55
CEO, HCL Corporation
India
- Malhotra is CEO of HCL Corporation, the holding company for all group entities, and chairperson of the publicly traded company HCL Technologies.
- She’s responsible for all strategic decisions for the $9.9 billion technology company.
- Founded by her father, Shiv Nadar, in 1976, HCL became a central player in India’s rise as an IT hub.
- Malhotra took HCL’s chairperson role from her father in July 2020.
- She is a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which is focused on education and has established some of India’s top colleges and schools.
Falguni Nayer #88
In 2020: Unranked
Founder & CEO, Nykaa
India
- Former investment banker Falguni Nayar, quit her job to start Nykaa, a retailer of beauty products in 2012.
- Nykaa’s marquee investors include U.S. private equity giant TPG Growth as well as billionaires Harsh Mariwala and Harry Banga.
- Nykaa sells more than 1,350 beauty and personal care brands both online and through its network of stores across the country.
- Nayar took Nykaa public in November 2021, becoming one of India’s richest self-made female entrepreneurs in the process.
- Her daughter and son work with her.
Renuka Jagtiani #96
In 2020: Unranked
Chairwoman & CEO, Landmark Group
UAE
- Jagtiani is the chairwoman and CEO of Landmark Group, a multinational consumer conglomerate based in Dubai and founded by her husband Micky Jagtiani.
- For more than 20 years, she has led the company’s corporate strategy and expansion into new markets.
- As head of the company, Jigtiani oversees more than 50,000 employees.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.forbes.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
