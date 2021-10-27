Breaking News: Anita Anand Becomes 2nd Female Defence Minister In Canadian History
Breaking News Oct 26, 2021
Entering his 3rd term with a minority government, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his cabinet which included many familiar faces and some new ones. Someone who is both is Anita Anand, Canada’s newest Minister of National Defence.
This appointment makes her the 2nd female to hold this position since Kim Campbell in 1993. Anand an MP from Oakville served at the forefront during the country’s precurement of the COVID vaccine. It was through her leadership as Minister of Public Service and Procurement where she held a focused tone while negotiating international deals when it came to the country’s purchasing of the various COVID vaccines.
Frankly, we aren’t surprised at her promotion, because she has been shaping a formidable profile during the pandemic.
We highlighted Anand’s contribution to the Canadian political landscape in our story “20 in 2020: 20 South Asians Who Have Made A Difference In Politics This Year”
The Honourable Anita Anand is a scholar, lawyer, researcher, and mother of four children. Born and raised in rural Nova Scotia, she moved to Ontario in 1985. For the past two decades, Anand has been a legal academic, employed most recently as a Professor of Law at the University of Toronto where she held the J.R. Kimber Chair in Investor Protection and Corporate Governance. She served as Associate Dean and was a member of the Governing Board of Massey College and the Director of Policy and Research at the Capital Markets Research Institute, Rotman School of Management. She has also taught law at Yale Law School, Queen’s University, and Western University. In 2019 she was elected to be a Member of Parliament representing Oakville, Ontario.
The Honourable Anita Anand replaces Harjit Sajjan who has been moved to International Development. Sajjan has been under fire for his mishandling of a headline-grabbing sexual misconduct case which was levied against a high ranking member of the Canadian military. “As I have said, I am thorough, I am determined, I am dogged, and I am results-oriented,” Anand noted in her first public statement after the swearing-in ceremony. “I will be dedicating all of my energies towards this task in this position.”
Main Image Photo Credit: www.pm.gc.ca, www.thestar.ca
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
Canada's Inaugural National Day For Truth & Reconciliation Is An Overdue Acknowledgement Of Residential School Tragedies
