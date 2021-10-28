Aryan Khan Gets Bail And Is To Be Released Friday

Aryan Khan who was arrested on October 3rd during a drug bust on a boast en route to Goa, has finally been granted bail after spending close to a month in Mumbai jail. He will be released on Friday October 29, 2021.

The news spread like wildfire as his bail request has been continously denied even though as per his lawyer there was “no evidence that he had consumed any drugs” or that he was in possession of narcotics.

His three previous bail denials drew the ire of Bollywood, journalists, activists and fans of SRK with #IStandWithSRK trending on social.

Aryan Khan will be scheduled to be released on Friday.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.firstpost.com