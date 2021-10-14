JusticeForAryanKhan: Bollywood & Activists Stand In Support For Aryan Khan

Since Aryan Khan’s highly publicized (and shocking) arrest on Sunday October 2nd, there has been growing calls from Bollywood stars and human right activists for the son of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan to be released on bail, with insinuations that this detention smacks of political motivations geared towards SRK with Aryan Khan being a pawn.

The junior Khan was arrested along with 8 other people after a premeditated drug bust which took place on a Cordelia cruise off the shores of Mumbai. Mobile phones were immediately confiscated as Khan and others were exposed to 15 hours of interrogation. According to the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), text messages were found indicating purposeful procurement of drugs. However it was not clear if any of these messages were indeed found on Aryan Khan’s phone.

Now it’s been 10 days and Aryan Khan’s numerous bail requests by his lawyer has been denied, raising suspicions that this arrest has a more sinister tone.

“They are some young kids. In many countries these substances are legal,” noted Amit Desai, Khan’s Senior Counsel. “Let us not penalise in bail. Let us not make it worse for them. They have suffered enough, they have learnt their lesson, if at all. They are not peddlers, racketeers or traffickers.”

Desai also remarked that even though Khan admitted that it was his friend Arbaz Merchant who had some charas on him, there were no drugs found on Aryan Khan and his text messages don’t indicate any connection to any drug dealer. “He (Aryan Khan) did not even have any cash,” added Desai, “Hence, he had no plans to purchase. If he had no contraband then he was not going to consume or sell.”

Now that his next bail hearing is scheduled for October 20th, a choir of support has been consistently growing.

On Sunday October 2nd, Salman Khan was one of the first stars to visit Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s residence. That was followed a tweet by Pooja Bhatt.

Actor Suniel Shetty at a press conference stated: “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, give that child a chance to breathe. Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child.”

Hrithik Roshan posted a touching letter of support that went viral on Instagram:



“My dear Aryan .

Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success… they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots… I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there .

Love you man .”

In a Op-Ed for The Washington Post, noted journalist Rana Ayyub observed a two judicial standards that are being set in India. One for Ashish Mishra the son of Junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra, a powerful member of Modi’s cabinet. On October 3rd, Mishra’s caravan ran over a group of protestors killing 4 farmers. His action was immediately justified and he was protected by fellow politicos. While there appears to be another set of rules for Khan: the son of a Muslim Bollywood star who is being used as a perceived example of Bollywood’s moral failings.

“To anyone watching the saga of these two sons, the message is clear: Fall in line,” Ayyub wrote. “While one son is being protected, another one is hauled over the coals to teach a lesson to his superstar father. This is not just about Shah Rukh Khan, but about anyone the government resents for not prostrating before Modi and his nationalist vision. This moment in India should be a reckoning, especially for those who hold an influential and public voice. Unite and fight, or perish in fear.”

Arfa Khanum Sherwani, social justice activist and a Senior Editor at The Wire tweeted a similar tone to her 940K followers.

Others have noted the hypocrisy considering that Charas is a commonly found in everyday India.

Other stars who have since voiced their support include Sussanne Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Hansal Mehta, actors Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Somy Ali and comedian Johnny Lever.

As noted, his next bail hearing is set for October 20th. Watch this space for updates.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.twitter.com