Alberta’s two largest cities held their mayoral election creating history with Jyoti Gondek elected as Calgary’s first female mayor and Amarjeet Sohi becomes Edmonton’s first South Asian mayor. Here are details on the new mayors!

Gondek takes the reigns from former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi who after serving at the top job for over a decade decided to step down to bring fresh face to the political system.

Nenshi who was the first Muslim mayor of a major city in North America tweeted “History. Made!”.

At her victory speech she exclaimed, “Thank you, Calgary, with all of my heart. Thank you for engaging in democracy and sending a clear signal about what our future looks like.

Amerjeet Sohi the first Sikh and the first South Asian to be elected mayor of Edmonton was thrilled with such history being made.

“As an 18-year-old immigrant without much to my name, I had ambitions and dreams to build a better life in a new home — dreams that sometimes seemed impossible,” Sohi noted during his victory speech Monday night. “Today, because of you, because of everyone in this room, we have made the impossible possible.”

A former bus driver who entered politics by serving as a councillor, Sohi was part of Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as Minister of Natural Resources and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

Congratulations to both Mayors-elect!

Photo Credit: www.twitter.com