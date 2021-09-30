Canada’s Inaugural National Day For Truth & Reconciliation Is An Overdue Acknowledgement Of Residential School Tragedies
Breaking News Sep 30, 2021
Today on September 30th, Canada marks the first annual National Day For Truth & Reconciliation, a commemoration for the victims of the Residential School system that operated in Canada for over a century to strip Indigenous children of their culture and history.
Across the country there are numerous commemoration ceremonies recognizing the dark chapter in Canadian history and the related inter-generational trauma from Canadian Residential School system. The school system largely operated by the Catholic Church in conjunction with the Canadian government, forced families to send their Indigenous children (whom were seen as “savages”) to these schools in order to have their culture and history stripped from them as a way to assimilate into white Canadian society.
The conversation of recognition was sparked in late May of this year when a unmarked burial ground was discovered in Kamloops at the former location of Kamloops Indian Residential School. The burial space that was discovered revealed 215 children who were buried. Some were accounted for, but records of other remain to be found.
Since then an active search for other unmarked burial grounds nationwide took place. To date more than 1300 children have been discovered.
National Day For Truth & Reconciliation was selected to take place on September 30th as it coincided with the already existing Orange Shirt Day, a movement to recognize the trauma that the residential school systems had on Indigenous children. Orange Shirt Day started in 2013 where it “Phyllis Webstad of Stswecem’c Xgat’tem Dog Creek First Nation, who wore a bright orange shirt given to her by her grandmother, on her first day at the St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School in B.C.. That shirt was immediately stripped from her, a symbolic action, reflecting the systematic elimination of Indigenous culture.
This official day of remembrance is a way to be able to continue to understand and remember the injustices that the Canadian government handed to the Indigenous community. The conversation started in May, and we hope that it will never end.
If you haven’t read our article about the Catholic Church’s involvement in the Residential School system, click here.
To learn more about the Truth & Reconciliation Committee from where this national day is named after, click here.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.cbc.ca
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Become Broadway Producers
-
Check Out The 5 South Asians Who Made TIME 100 Most Influential People Of 2021
-
Shah Rukh Khan Is The Most In-Demand Talent In The World According To New Analytics Study
-
"Hana Khan Carries On" To Be Turned Into A Film By Mindy Kaling
-
Tokyo 2020: Neeraj Chopra Strikes Gold & Other Momentous Olympic Victories By South Asian Athletes
-
Harpreet Kaur The First Sikh Woman To Win An Emmy Award Nabs Three More This Year
-
Meet The 4 South Asians Who Made Forbes "CEO Next 2021" List
-
Alia Bhatt Goes Hollywood By Signing With WME, Same Agency That Manages Oprah
-
In Memoriam Dilip Kumar 1922-2021: 8 Of His Iconic Films You Need To Rediscover Now
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins The VS Collective By Victoria's Secret
-
Justice Mahmud Jamal Becomes The First Person of Colour Nominated To Canada's Supreme Court
-
"We Belong Here" 10,000 People Held Vigil For The 4 Members Of The Afzaal Family Killed Because They Were Muslim
-
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Set To Lead In Netflix New Film 'The Netherfield Girls'
-
Meet The 2 South Asian Women Who Made Forbes First Ever "50 Over 50" List
-
Malala Stuns On The July Cover Of British Vogue
-
Get Your Tickets! Fashion Runs Deep Fundraiser By UforChange Promises An Inspirational Evening For Graduates
-
Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud Becomes The First South Asian Woman To Take Her Company Public On NASDAQ
-
"ET Canada Presents: Help India" A Star-Studded Special Set To Raise Funds To Help The Country Battle COVID
-
Twitter Reacts To The Dyson Investigation & Martin Bashir Using "Deceitful" Tactis To Land The Historic Princess Diana Interview
-
Nav Bhatia Becomes The First Superfan To Be Inducted Into The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame
-
Lilly Singh Leaves "A Little Late With Lilly Singh" For Major Deals With NBCUniversal & Netflix
-
COVID Crisis: Here's A List Of Charities Helping India Now
-
Oscar 2021 Highlights & The Complete List Of Winners Here!
-
India Is Running Out Of Oxygen While The Country Is Collapsing Under COVID-19
-
Sikh Advocacy Group Urges FBI To Explore Hate Crime Motive In FedEx Shooting
-
Check Out The 3 South Asians Who Cracked The Top 100 In 'Forbes World's Billionaires List 2021'
-
From Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan, PM Imran Khan & More, The World Mourns The Passing Of HRH Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh
-
Alia Bhatt & 4 Other Bollywood Stars Who Got COVID-19 Over The Weekend
-
The Latest On Uttarakhand Chief Minister's #RippedJeans Obsession
-
#StopAsianHate: Designer Prabal Gurung Goes Viral With His Beautiful Message Of Support
-
Celeb Couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Announce Oscar Nominations, Check Out The Full List Here!
-
Making History: Adarsh Gourav & Riz Ahmed Nab Lead Actor Nominations At BAFTA
-
Malala Yousafzai Lands A Major Multi-Year Deal With Apple TV+
-
Suicidal Thoughts & Other Shocking Revelations From Harry & Meghan's Sit Down With Oprah
-
TIME Magazine Honours The Women Of The Farmers Protest On Their International Cover
-
You Have Got To See The $40,000 Rolex Boxing Great Amir Khan Bought For His Son's 1st Birthday
-
Awards Season Kicks Off With Borat, Chloé Zhao & The Rest Of The 2021 Golden Globe Award Winners
-
Check Out The Trailer Of Alia Bhatt's Most Buzzed About Film "Gungubai Kathiawadi"
-
U.S. Reaches A Devastating 500,000 Deaths From COVID-19
-
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & The 10 South Asians Who Made TIME100 Next 2021 List
-
Meena Harris and Rupi Kaur Fear For The Safety Of Detained Climate Change Activist Disha Ravi
-
An Inside look At The Gorgeous Bollywood Wedding Of Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal
-
Meet The 20 South Asians Who Are Part Of The Biden-Harris Administration
-
It's Our Time Now: Highlights From The Inauguration Of Vice President Kamala Devi Harris