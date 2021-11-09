Nobel Laureate, Oxford graduate and humanitarian activist Malala Yousafzai tied the knot with her beau Asser in Birmingham, England.

Having revealed the change of her relationship status by tweeting about her beautifully intimate Nikaah ceremony, Malala joyfully tweeted the news “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small Nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Even though her persona is globally recognized, she has kept a very private profile when it comes to her personal matters. So the fact that she was actually seeing someone, let alone being engaged caught everyone by surprised. Not too mention that it was just in July where she expressed her indifference towards marriage.

Malala wore a gorgeous silk dusty rose shalwar suit. While Asser donned a sharp suit. Both looked simply magical together.

Check out the beautiful photos below!

Congrats Malala!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.twitter.com