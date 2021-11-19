We will take every historical win we can get. United States President Joe Biden will be undergoing a routine colonoscopy. And because of that procedure he’ll be transferring his presidential powers to Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Joe Biden will be under anesthetic for this routine procedure and because of that, he will make Vice President Kamala Harris the first woman and first with South Asian heritage to be the President of the United States.

Yes, since this is a temporary position and President Joe Biden will be back in power in a few hours, however it is an historic moment nonetheless!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.americanbazaaronline.com