Shah Rukh Khan Is The Most In-Demand Talent In The World According To New Analytics Study

Shah Rukh Khan continues to make history. Thanks to Parrot Analytics’ new survey, SRK is #1 on the list, beating out other Hollywood and Bollywood heavy hitters including Jennifer Lopez, Salman Khan, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johannsen.

According to their press release, Parrot Analytics launched a new analytics method called Talent Demand, to provide a new way to evaluate individual athletes, actors, musicians according to audience demand globally or in a specific country.

What is more amazing is that the top 3 in-demand talent are South Asian, with South Indian actor Allu Arjun taking the #2 spot and cross-over queen Priyanka Chopra Jonas rounding out the top three rankings.

Others on the list include Tom Hiddleston, whose popularity skyrocketed thanks to his role in Disney’s latest hit, Loki and Jennifer Lopez who appears further down the line.

Parrot Analytics’ month-long survey took place from July 20th through August 18th revealing SRK’s topping the global ranking.

Other notable Bollywood stars who also made their list include Salman Khan, Dalquer Salman, Kiara Advani and Mahesh Babu.

We aren’t surprised by SRK’s popularity. Are you?

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com