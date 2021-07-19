Meet The 4 South Asians Who Made Forbes “CEO Next 2021” List
Breaking News Jul 19, 2021
Forbes Magazine known for their lists released their latest batch. With “Forbes CEO Next 2021” list recognizing “up-and-coming leaders set to revolutionize American business”. With 50 names, check out the 4 South Asians who made this unique list!
Amrita Ahuja
Position: CFO
Company: Square
“Ahuja runs all things finance for digital payment pioneer Square. Shares of the $100 billion company have surged nearly 500% since Covid’s March 2020 lows as the pandemic further accelerated the move to digital retail and electronic payments. Before joining Square in 2019, Ahuja was CFO of gaming giant Blizzard Entertainment—the makers of Warcraft and Overwatch.”
Kumar Galhotra
Position: President, Americas & International Markets Group
Company: Ford
“Galhotra is a car guy. The three-decade auto veteran runs all of Ford’s North American businesses. He previously drove Ford’s luxury Lincoln brand and was Ford CMO. Before that, he ran engineering for Ford and Lincoln’s car, truck and SUV lines. Earlier in his career, he led the development of the Ford Ranger pickup and ran global planning and management for Mazda in Japan.”
Neha Parikh
Position: CEO, Waze
Company: Alphabet
“Parikh is on the move. In May 2021, the tech veteran became CEO of Waze, the Alphabet-owned navigation app with some 140 million monthly users. In her new role, Parikh is guiding the company through tight turns as its army of users hit the roads after more than a year of pandemic lockdown. Before Waze, Parikh was president of travel marketplace Hotwire and EVP of Hotels.com. She sits on the board of Carvana, the digital used-car dealer.”
Ikdeep Singh
Position: President, Pet Nutrition
Company: Mars
“The pandemic puppy trend has kept Singh in high demand. As head of Mars’ North American pet food market, he runs brands like Iams, Pedigree and Sheba. Before pet care, Singh worked in self-care—running L’Oréal brand Giorgio Armani Beauty. Previously he was L’Oréal’s president of Maybelline, Garnier and managed the company’s Canadian consumer products.”
Check Forbe’s full list right here!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.forbes.com
