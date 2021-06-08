Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Set To Lead In Netflix New Film ‘The Netherfield Girls’

We all know Maitreyi Ramakrishnan due to her breakout role in Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever. Now her star continues to soar, having been tapped to be a lead in a new rom-com The Netherfield Girls by Netflix.

Netflix is looking to Jane Austin for some inspiration for their latest original production. The Netherfield Girls is is being presented as an updated adaptation of Austin’s iconic novel Pride and Prejudice. Netflix just announced that Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will be playing the key role of Lizzie Bennet.

This fresh updated Gen Z version of Pride and Prejudice will be fun to watch while future castings are still to be announced including who will be playing pivotal role of Mr. Darcy.

Temple Hill Production will be producing the film and Becca Gleason who wrote the script will be directing. Release date soon to be announced!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.variety.com