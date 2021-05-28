Get Your Tickets! Fashion Runs Deep Fundraiser By UforChange Promises An Inspirational Evening For Graduates
Breaking News May 28, 2021
UforChange a Toronto-based organization focused on providing a supportive platform for students who are looking to enter into the creative space will be hosting their virtual graduation and fundraiser on June 1st, 2021.
U for Change will be holding a unique fundraiser called Fashion Runs Deep hosted by Devo Brown of to raise funds for programming as a way to ensure that the graduates are able to showcase their talents as well as receive some much valued insights from industry experts.
UforChange provides underprivileged youth ages 16-29, with a combination of creative, practical and soft skills that will help them develop their careers in a safe, supportive and collaborative environment such as in fashion, photography, DJ’ing etc..
Panelists who will be taking part at the June 1st fundraiser include a variety of fashion experts, industry mavericks and thought leaders who all are ready to impart their valuable wisdom and perspective with respect to their industries to the next generation of cultural producers.
The Evening’s Panelists
The Evening’s Keynote Speaker
Get your tickets now! They are available for purchase at: Fashion Runs Deep.
Main Image Photo Credit: UforChange
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
Nav Bhatia Becomes The First Superfan To Be Inducted Into The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame
Twitter Reacts To The Dyson Investigation & Martin Bashir Using "Deceitful" Tactis To Land The Historic Princess Diana Interview
"ET Canada Presents: Help India" A Star-Studded Special Set To Raise Funds To Help The Country Battle COVID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud Becomes The First South Asian Woman To Take Her Company Public On NASDAQ
-
"ET Canada Presents: Help India" A Star-Studded Special Set To Raise Funds To Help The Country Battle COVID
-
Twitter Reacts To The Dyson Investigation & Martin Bashir Using "Deceitful" Tactis To Land The Historic Princess Diana Interview
-
Nav Bhatia Becomes The First Superfan To Be Inducted Into The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame
-
Lilly Singh Leaves "A Little Late With Lilly Singh" For Major Deals With NBCUniversal & Netflix
-
COVID Crisis: Here's A List Of Charities Helping India Now
-
Oscar 2021 Highlights & The Complete List Of Winners Here!
-
India Is Running Out Of Oxygen While The Country Is Collapsing Under COVID-19
-
Sikh Advocacy Group Urges FBI To Explore Hate Crime Motive In FedEx Shooting
-
Check Out The 3 South Asians Who Cracked The Top 100 In 'Forbes World's Billionaires List 2021'
-
From Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan, PM Imran Khan & More, The World Mourns The Passing Of HRH Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh
-
Alia Bhatt & 4 Other Bollywood Stars Who Got COVID-19 Over The Weekend
-
The Latest On Uttarakhand Chief Minister's #RippedJeans Obsession
-
#StopAsianHate: Designer Prabal Gurung Goes Viral With His Beautiful Message Of Support
-
Celeb Couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Announce Oscar Nominations, Check Out The Full List Here!
-
Making History: Adarsh Gourav & Riz Ahmed Nab Lead Actor Nominations At BAFTA
-
Malala Yousafzai Lands A Major Multi-Year Deal With Apple TV+
-
Suicidal Thoughts & Other Shocking Revelations From Harry & Meghan's Sit Down With Oprah
-
TIME Magazine Honours The Women Of The Farmers Protest On Their International Cover
-
You Have Got To See The $40,000 Rolex Boxing Great Amir Khan Bought For His Son's 1st Birthday
-
Awards Season Kicks Off With Borat, Chloé Zhao & The Rest Of The 2021 Golden Globe Award Winners
-
Check Out The Trailer Of Alia Bhatt's Most Buzzed About Film "Gungubai Kathiawadi"
-
U.S. Reaches A Devastating 500,000 Deaths From COVID-19
-
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & The 10 South Asians Who Made TIME100 Next 2021 List
-
Meena Harris and Rupi Kaur Fear For The Safety Of Detained Climate Change Activist Disha Ravi
-
An Inside look At The Gorgeous Bollywood Wedding Of Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal
-
Meet The 20 South Asians Who Are Part Of The Biden-Harris Administration
-
It's Our Time Now: Highlights From The Inauguration Of Vice President Kamala Devi Harris