Get Your Tickets! Fashion Runs Deep Fundraiser By UforChange Promises An Inspirational Evening For Graduates

UforChange a Toronto-based organization focused on providing a supportive platform for students who are looking to enter into the creative space will be hosting their virtual graduation and fundraiser on June 1st, 2021.

U for Change will be holding a unique fundraiser called Fashion Runs Deep hosted by Devo Brown of to raise funds for programming as a way to ensure that the graduates are able to showcase their talents as well as receive some much valued insights from industry experts.

UforChange provides underprivileged youth ages 16-29, with a combination of creative, practical and soft skills that will help them develop their careers in a safe, supportive and collaborative environment such as in fashion, photography, DJ’ing etc..

Panelists who will be taking part at the June 1st fundraiser include a variety of fashion experts, industry mavericks and thought leaders who all are ready to impart their valuable wisdom and perspective with respect to their industries to the next generation of cultural producers.