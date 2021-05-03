As reported earlier, India is collapsing under COVID-19 with depleted oxygen tanks and no ICU beds available all across the country. Here is a list of charities that you can donate to help those affected by India’s devastating second wave.

CANADA

CARE CANADA

DONATE HERE

“COVID-19 Emergency in India

Donate now to help communities in India protect themselves against COVID-19. A deadly second wave of COVID-19 is devastating India. The current surge is overwhelming health infrastructure across the country: patients are not able to access hospital beds, oxygen is in short supply, and daily infections are expected to rise from 350,000 to 600,000. Your donation today will help families access emergency health care services and supplies including hospital beds, medical oxygen, lifesaving medicine, and personal protective equipment.”

ISLAMIC RELIEF CANADA

“India is battling a deadly second wave of Covid-19 as cases surge by hundreds of thousands, crippling their exhausted healthcare system. There are 330,000 new cases reported per day, with the total death toll rising over 200,000 deaths. People are left fighting for their lives amidst a severe shortage of vaccines and medical care, with hospitals and critical care facilities starved of oxygen supplies. Today, you can pay it forward and donate oxygen and vaccines to help save a life in India.”

OXFAM CANADA

DONATE HERE

“Oxfam India is procuring oxygen tanks, beds, digital thermometers, and other medical equipment to help government hospitals where supplies are desperately low. We are also preparing to provide food rations and cash support to stranded migrant workers and other marginalized groups, and handwashing stations in public spaces. Your donation to Oxfam today will go directly to this response.”

PLAN INTERNATIONAL CANADA

“India has declared a state of emergency, with a deadly second wave of COVID-19 reaching grave proportions. With the country setting global records as one of the most pandemic-plagued nations in the world, millions of lives are now at stake.

Donations to Plan International Canada’s appeal will: Reach hard-hit families with food aid

Protect health workers by bolstering supply shortages of PPE (N-95 masks, gloves, body coveralls, etc.) and vital equipment

Set-up temporary COVID-19 care centres in hotspot areas, servicing poor and vulnerable communities across 20 districts

Distribute hygiene kits filled with vital sanitation supplies

Provide cash support for families who have lost their livelihoods through lockdowns

Run mass awareness campaigns, messaging crucial prevention and vaccine information throughout at-risk areas.”

RED CROSS

DONATE HERE

“Red Cross/Red Crescents around the world have been actively preparing for and responding to COVID-19. The Canadian Red Cross is offering support to the Indian Red Cross to deliver assistance and support to communities affected or at risk of being affected. Interventions include risk communication and community engagement, service provision and National Society preparedness. Money raised will enable the Red Cross in India to support COVID-19 preparedness, response and recovery activities in India and may include resiliency activities for future pandemic and/or emergency events.”

SAVE THE CHILDREN CANADA

DONATE HERE

“The number of children living in poverty and hunger in India could soar by millions as a result of the on-going record surge in COVID-19 cases, warns Save the Children. With the number of deaths surpassing 200,000 this week, strict lockdowns could control the spread of virus, but also risks pushing many children and their families into poverty. Your donation to our Children’s Emergency Fund allows us to respond quickly during crises so that in the event of a humanitarian emergency we can save lives and protect children who are most at risk.”

UNICEF

DONATE HERE.

“Your donation will help UNICEF supply life-saving medical oxygen and testing machines in the most affected districts in India..”

WORLD VISION CANADA

DONATE HERE “COVID-19 cases are surging across India, putting girls and boys, and their families, at risk. Official reports show the daily infection rate is over 360,000, and daily deaths are over 3,000. Hospitals are overwhelmed and life-saving supplies such as oxygen are in short supply. Your contribution to World Vision’s COVID-19 emergency response in India will help: strengthen and equip health care systems with items such as oxygen concentrators, beds and tents;

create awareness around the importance of the vaccine, and;

provide psychosocial support to vulnerable girls, boys, and their families, and more.”

GLOBAL

BRITISH ASIAN TRUST

DONATE HERE

“The situation in India is worsening with every passing day. The scenes of devastation being caused by the impacts of COVID-19 are heart-breaking. People are cradling sick loved ones in the hope of receiving help, but their prayers are not being answered as vital supplies and equipment, including oxygen, are running low. We simply cannot stand by and do nothing. We need your support to help people today – please donate now and encourage your family and friends to donate too.”

CARE INDIA

DONATE HERE

“The second wave of COVID – 19 is raging across India with devastating impact. With more than 2.88 million active cases (as of 27th Apr 2021) and numbers predicted to rise to a peak of 600,00 a day by mid-May 2021, our health infrastructure is already overwhelmed. There is a dire need for hospital beds, doctors, medicines and life support systems.

CARE India with its 70 years of experience in providing relief during disasters and delivering large scale health programmes on the ground is well-positioned to support the affected citizens where the need is the greatest.

Provide PPE kits ( protective suits and masks) to frontline workers

Provide critical medical consumables like oxygen cylinders, medicines etc to COVID Care Facilities

Set up temporary COVID hospitals and COVID Care Centres– the first one in Patna with 100 beds will be operational soon.”

DESAI FOUNDATION

DONATE HERE

We are heartbroken by the current situation in India, but we've been hard at work mobilizing to address the immediate needs of the populations we serve in Gujarat, & Maharashtra. + pic.twitter.com/DBAb4CDtOL — Desai Foundation (@DesaiFoundation) April 28, 2021

GIVE 2 ASIA

DONATE HERE

“The current wave started in the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat and has now engulfed the entire country. The health system is extremely stressed across the nation and collapsing in some areas. A critical shortage of ICU beds, oxygen supply, and even cremation grounds is compounding the tragedy.

In a crisis of this magnitude, local knowledge counts. Give2Asia is partnering with trusted nonprofit organizations to support frontline health workers and at-risk communities.

Currently, our funding priorities include:

Emergency medical supplies to frontline workers, including personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizers, soap, and disinfectant sprays

Nutritio us meals, including cooked meals and dry rations

Financial support to marginalized families”

GIVE INDIA

DONATE HERE

“We launched India COVID Response Fund-1 in April 2020 raising ₹220+Cr from individuals, foundations & corporations. With the second deadly wave now upon us, we have launched ICRF-2 to support gaps in healthcare and other critical needs.”

GLOBAL MEDIC

DONATE HERE

“The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc in India. Over 350,000 cases are being reported daily. Hospitals are overwhelmed. The virus is spreading and the system is stretched to the breaking point. Neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal are also impacted.

GlobalMedic is responding. With a philosophy of getting the right aid to the right people at the right time, our teams are sending in oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, and PPE (masks, gowns, face shields) to multiple locations across India. We are also providing aid to Pakistan and Bangladesh and have offered assistance to Nepal.”

HELP NOW

DONATE HERE

“HelpNow is an Initiative by young students providing a safe, 24×7 logistics network for transporting COVID patients/suspects, Drugs, Phlebotomists, Healthcare workers (docs, nurses) and Blood/Organs/Medical supplies in India.

Transportation has taken a hit in the country due to a strict lockdown. Recently, a Pizza delivery boy tested positive for COVID – leading to medical observation of 300+ citizens. There is an acute shortage of public ambulances during the crisis, causing 1000s of deaths which are preventable and happen due to delays in ambulances.”

IMANA HELP INDIA BREATHE

DONATE HERE

“Over the last week, India has dealt with the world’s worst infection total this year, with one COVID-19 related death being reported every five minutes. As hospitals continue to run out of oxygen, beds and medications, patients have begun to be turned away in droves, leading to a complete collapse within the country’s health care system.

As of Monday, IMANA has laid the groundwork to procure and airlift much needed equipment and oxygen delivery systems. IMANA will be working directly with a few Covid-19 hospitals in major Indian cities to facilitate the delivery and deployment of these resources. To support our relief efforts, please share this message and donate whatever you can. In this state of urgency, every dollar counts towards saving a life.”

KHALSA AID

DONATE HERE

“We are immensely grateful to all those who have donated oxygen concentrators, of which the first batch of 200 are on its way with Virgin Atlantic and will be on the ground in Delhi Saturday 1st May 2021. As Panjab now prepares for an increasing number of Covid-19 cases, we are launching a Panjab and India Medical Appeal. We are currently supporting medical networks across India, comprising of established medical organisations, facilities and NGO’s who are working on the ground to assist COVID-19 patients.”

SEWA INTERNATIONAL

DONATE HERE

“Sewa volunteers are working on building a digital Helpdesk to provide critical information such as ambulance service, hospital bed availability and blood and medicinal supplies to people. As the pandemic is causing economic hardships by forcing partial lockdowns, we are planning to distribute over 10,000 essential item kits to families and assist more than 1000 orphanages and senior care centers. Working closely with our partner organizations, we are also distributing food and medicine to the needy in multiple places.”

UDAY FOUNDATION

DONATE HERE

“As Delhi is facing the second wave of Covid-19, poor and homeless are the most suffering ones, who are struggling to get a hospital bed. Uday Foundation is starting a campaign where we will provide oxygen concentrators to the most needy ones. We aim to distribute 500 oxygen concentrators in various parts of Northern Indian with generous support of our donors.”

There’s also this google doc created by activists on the ground listing an extensive directory of charities to donate to.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.cbc.ca