From Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan, PM Imran Khan & More, The World Mourns The Passing Of HRH Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh
Breaking News Apr 09, 2021
With the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at 99, the world took to social to share their sorrow and share some stories. Here are some of the notable tributes.
This morning the world woke to the news of the passing of a prince. His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away in his sleep at Windsor Castle. Along with the growing collection of flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace, an outpouring of sadness also flooded social.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Statement By Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
During a live COVID-19 press conference today, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fondly recalled his moments with the Prince. It is with great sorrow that we learn the death of Prince Phillip. He’s someone I’ve known my whole life. The first time I met him, Iw as a little child here in Ottawa. My best memories was conversations I had several years ago, during at the common wealth meeting in Malta during my first months as PM. He was always devoted to service and to the Queen. In Malta, I was able to have a number of wonderful conversations with him. He will be sorely missed not by his family but by all of us.
President Joe Biden
“On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly. From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye — Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family. The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped.
Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time. ”
Prime Minister Imran Khan
As the condolences from around the world continue to pour in, others were sharing their own personal stories of their encounters with Prince Philip.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.cnn.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
Celeb Couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Announce Oscar Nominations, Check Out The Full List Here!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Alia Bhatt & 4 Other Bollywood Stars Who Got COVID-19 Over The Weekend
-
The Latest On Uttarakhand Chief Minister's #RippedJeans Obsession
-
#StopAsianHate: Designer Prabal Gurung Goes Viral With His Beautiful Message Of Support
-
Celeb Couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Announce Oscar Nominations, Check Out The Full List Here!
-
Making History: Adarsh Gourav & Riz Ahmed Nab Lead Actor Nominations At BAFTA
-
Malala Yousafzai Lands A Major Multi-Year Deal With Apple TV+
-
Suicidal Thoughts & Other Shocking Revelations From Harry & Meghan's Sit Down With Oprah
-
TIME Magazine Honours The Women Of The Farmers Protest On Their International Cover
-
You Have Got To See The $40,000 Rolex Boxing Great Amir Khan Bought For His Son's 1st Birthday
-
Awards Season Kicks Off With Borat, Chloé Zhao & The Rest Of The 2021 Golden Globe Award Winners
-
Check Out The Trailer Of Alia Bhatt's Most Buzzed About Film "Gungubai Kathiawadi"
-
U.S. Reaches A Devastating 500,000 Deaths From COVID-19
-
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & The 10 South Asians Who Made TIME100 Next 2021 List
-
Meena Harris and Rupi Kaur Fear For The Safety Of Detained Climate Change Activist Disha Ravi
-
An Inside look At The Gorgeous Bollywood Wedding Of Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal
-
Meet The 20 South Asians Who Are Part Of The Biden-Harris Administration
-
It's Our Time Now: Highlights From The Inauguration Of Vice President Kamala Devi Harris
-
Kicking Off 2021 In The Best Way: Khalsa Aid Makes History With Nobel Prize Nomination
-
What Is Up With That Kamala Harris' Vogue Cover?
-
Check Out These 7 South Asians Who Made Forbes' List Of The 100 Most Powerful Women Of 2020