With the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at 99, the world took to social to share their sorrow and share some stories. Here are some of the notable tributes.

This morning the world woke to the news of the passing of a prince. His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away in his sleep at Windsor Castle. Along with the growing collection of flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace, an outpouring of sadness also flooded social.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Statement By Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

During a live COVID-19 press conference today, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fondly recalled his moments with the Prince. It is with great sorrow that we learn the death of Prince Phillip. He’s someone I’ve known my whole life. The first time I met him, Iw as a little child here in Ottawa. My best memories was conversations I had several years ago, during at the common wealth meeting in Malta during my first months as PM. He was always devoted to service and to the Queen. In Malta, I was able to have a number of wonderful conversations with him. He will be sorely missed not by his family but by all of us.

President Joe Biden

“On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly. From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye — Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family. The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped.

Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time. ”

Prime Minister Imran Khan

As the condolences from around the world continue to pour in, others were sharing their own personal stories of their encounters with Prince Philip.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.cnn.com