Oscar 2021 Highlights & The Complete List Of Winners Here!
Breaking News Apr 26, 2021
This was the first Oscar award ceremony that was held during a pandemic. In keeping with the sign of the times, while delivering a show that global film fans look forward to every year, this year the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences held their annual evening in a pared down manner while celebrating the best of Hollywood. Here are some highlights and list of winners right here!
The 93rd Annual Academy Awards was an intimate, in-person event that followed the COVID-19 safety protocols. All nominees were asked to attend in-person and the ceremony was quite the affair with only just over 100 in attendance in the intimate affair.
Nomadland won the top three prizes of the night: Best Picture, Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Director for Chloe Zhao. Emerald Fennell took home the award for Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman. Zhao became the first woman of colour to take home the Best Director and Best Picture award in the entire 93 year history of the Academy Awards.
A rather cute moment on the red carpet that went viral was when Riz Ahmed stopped to fix his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza’s hair. Twitter couldn’t stop gushing over this #husbandgoals moment. Ahmed was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Sound of Metal. His film grabbed two well deserved awards, Best Sound and Best Film Editing.
*Did you read our exclusive interview with Riz Ahmed for his role in Sound of Metal? Click here!
Minari‘s Youn Yuh-jung became the first South Korean actress to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She had everyone laughing with her acceptance speech. Firstly, she fan girled over Brad Pitt, who handed her the award. “Mr. Brad Pitt! Finally! Nice to meet you! Where were you when we were filming in Tulsa?”
She also subtly shaded her sons, “I’d like to thank my two boys, who make me go out and work. This is the result, because mommy works so hard.”
Another acceptance speech that had everyone laughing was Daniel Kaluuya, as he accepted his award for Best Supporting Actor for playing late Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. “I’d like to thank my mom. Thank you so much for pouring into me. You gave me everything, you gave me your factory settings so I could stand at my fullest height.”He went on to thank the late Hampton and his family.
At the end, he adds: “We gotta celebrate, we gotta celebrate life. We’re breathing, we’re walking. It’s incredible. Like, my mom, my dad, they had sex — it’s amazing! I’m here. I’m so happy to be alive and I’m gonna celebrate that tonight.” The camera cuts to his mother and sister, who were sitting in the crowd. His mother can be seen saying “What is he talking about?” while his sister is embarrassed.
A trivia game about movie music history led to a hilarious Oscar moment, which is now also a trending GIF. Lil Rel Howery quizzed Glenn Close on the song and she responds: “Wait a second. That’s ‘Da Butt!’” Close shouted. “It was a classic song by the great Washington DC go-go bad E.U., with shoutouts to Sugar Bear and the Backyard Band and the whole DMV.” When Howery asked her if she knew the dance, well, she did the dance. Glenn Close twerked.
See below for the complete list of winners!
Best Picture
Nomadland
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Actress
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Actor
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Best Original Screenplay
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Adapted Screenplay
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Best International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Sound
Sound of Metal
Live Action Short Film
Two Distant Strangers
Best Animated Short Film
If Anything Happens I Love You
Best Animated Feature
Soul
Best Documentary, Short Subject
Colette
Best Documentary Feature
My Octopus Teacher
Best Visual Effects
Tenet
Best Production Design
Mank
Best Cinematography
Mank
Best Film Editing
The Sound of Metal
Best Original Score
Soul
Best Original Song
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
