Oscar 2021 Highlights & The Complete List Of Winners Here!

This was the first Oscar award ceremony that was held during a pandemic. In keeping with the sign of the times, while delivering a show that global film fans look forward to every year, this year the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences held their annual evening in a pared down manner while celebrating the best of Hollywood. Here are some highlights and list of winners right here!

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards was an intimate, in-person event that followed the COVID-19 safety protocols. All nominees were asked to attend in-person and the ceremony was quite the affair with only just over 100 in attendance in the intimate affair.

Nomadland won the top three prizes of the night: Best Picture, Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Director for Chloe Zhao. Emerald Fennell took home the award for Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman. Zhao became the first woman of colour to take home the Best Director and Best Picture award in the entire 93 year history of the Academy Awards.

A rather cute moment on the red carpet that went viral was when Riz Ahmed stopped to fix his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza’s hair. Twitter couldn’t stop gushing over this #husbandgoals moment. Ahmed was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Sound of Metal. His film grabbed two well deserved awards, Best Sound and Best Film Editing.

Minari‘s Youn Yuh-jung became the first South Korean actress to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She had everyone laughing with her acceptance speech. Firstly, she fan girled over Brad Pitt, who handed her the award. “Mr. Brad Pitt! Finally! Nice to meet you! Where were you when we were filming in Tulsa?”

She also subtly shaded her sons, “I’d like to thank my two boys, who make me go out and work. This is the result, because mommy works so hard.”

Another acceptance speech that had everyone laughing was Daniel Kaluuya, as he accepted his award for Best Supporting Actor for playing late Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. “I’d like to thank my mom. Thank you so much for pouring into me. You gave me everything, you gave me your factory settings so I could stand at my fullest height.”He went on to thank the late Hampton and his family.

At the end, he adds: “We gotta celebrate, we gotta celebrate life. We’re breathing, we’re walking. It’s incredible. Like, my mom, my dad, they had sex — it’s amazing! I’m here. I’m so happy to be alive and I’m gonna celebrate that tonight.” The camera cuts to his mother and sister, who were sitting in the crowd. His mother can be seen saying “What is he talking about?” while his sister is embarrassed.

A trivia game about movie music history led to a hilarious Oscar moment, which is now also a trending GIF. Lil Rel Howery quizzed Glenn Close on the song and she responds: “Wait a second. That’s ‘Da Butt!’” Close shouted. “It was a classic song by the great Washington DC go-go bad E.U., with shoutouts to Sugar Bear and the Backyard Band and the whole DMV.” When Howery asked her if she knew the dance, well, she did the dance. Glenn Close twerked.

See below for the complete list of winners!

Best Picture

Nomadland

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actress

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Sound

Sound of Metal

Live Action Short Film

Two Distant Strangers

Best Animated Short Film

If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Animated Feature

Soul

Best Documentary, Short Subject

Colette

Best Documentary Feature

My Octopus Teacher

Best Visual Effects

Tenet

Best Production Design

Mank

Best Cinematography

Mank

Best Film Editing

The Sound of Metal

Best Original Score

Soul

Best Original Song

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Main Image Photo Credit: www.wsj.com