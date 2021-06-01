Malala Yousafzai the incredible warrior for girl’s education has graced her very first fashion cover with British Vogue, and we can’t get enough of it!

Malala continues to collect deals and accolades. The Nobel Prize Laureate, author, speaker and activist has not only inked an impressive multi-media deal with Apple TV+, just graduated (with honours) from Oxford University, she can now add cover model to her repertoire. Photographed by Nick Knight, British Vogue released their July 2021 issue with Malala in a stunning capture. Her lips painted in a deep red, and her eyes simply mesmerizing.

For the magazine’s cover story “The Extraordinary Life Of Malala, Survivor, Activist, Legend”, Malala spent three days with the British Vogue team in London being photographed, interviewed and documented.

“But who is the young woman behind the myth? Over the course of three days in April, Vogue spent time getting to know Malala in London. She sat for photographer Nick Knight, filmed an engrossing “In Conversation” video with Tim, which you will be able to watch on our online platforms from Thursday, and spoke in depth with journalist Sirin Kale for the cover story. From her post-uni wobbles to her move into TV production and her eloquent thoughts on wearing the headscarf – and even her trepidation about love and relationships – a new side to Malala, the grown-up, is revealed. I hope you all love getting to know this extraordinary person as much as we did.” — British Vogue

Main Image Photo Credit: www.vogue.co.uk