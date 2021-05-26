“ET Canada Presents: Help India” A Star-Studded Special Set To Raise Funds To Help The Country Battle COVID
Breaking News May 26, 2021
On Monday May 31st, Entertainment Tonight Canada (ET Canada) will be airing a fundraising special to help India during their current COVID catastrophe.
ET Canada the country’s leading entertainment news program, part of the globally renowned Entertainment Tonight franchise, will be hosting a televised fundraising special geared to help those in India during these trying times.
ET Canada Presents: Help India will be a star-studded fundraising special airing on May 31, with reporter Sangita Patel sitting down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a discussion on the global COVID-19 pandemic and how Canadians can lend their support.
“My heart breaks for all those affected by the humanitarian crisis happening in India. I knew we had to do something to help, and find a way to bring Canadians together to lend our support,” Patel said. “We are so grateful for all of the talented artists who are lending their voices to this special, helping us raise funds for those suffering in India right now.”
Numberous South Asian celebrities will also take part including Russell Peters, Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, (Never Have I Ever), Rizwan Manji (Schitt’s Creek), Sandy Sidhu (Nurses), television personality Anisha and Lisa Ray (Top Chef Canada), among others.
All proceeds raised during ET Canada Presents: Help India will go towards supporting India’s healthcare system with oxygen, ventilators and medication, promoting COVID-19 vaccinations and safe hygiene practices, ensuring food security and basic survival for vulnerable families, and much more.
“Canadians are generous in times of crisis, and they can make a difference by helping us provide urgently needed medical supplies, food and care to thousands of families affected by COVID-19 in India,” stated Richard Morgan, Executive Director of the Humanitarian Coalition. “Corus and ET Canada are playing an invaluable role in enabling Canadians to respond, and we are grateful for their leadership.”
Canadians looking to donate can do so online at together.ca, by phone at 1.855.461.2154, and can donate $20 by texting TOGETHER to 45678.
‘ET Canada’ airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on Global.
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
