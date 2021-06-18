Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins The VS Collective By Victoria’s Secret
Breaking News Jun 18, 2021
The VS Collective is part of Victoria’s Secrets latest move to look beyond their Angels to a more relatable, inspirational roster of global women. They released their “founding members” which include Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Victoria’s Secret the global luxury line is going through a rebranding of sorts. They are ditching the Victoria’s Secrets Angels (and their wings) and looking for a a fresh restart where they’ll be focusing on a collection of inspirational women from all walks of life. And that group now includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
As part of their mantra “We are proud to bring together an unparalleled group of trailblazing partners who share a common goal to drive positive change”.
Among the 7 founders include women’s superstar soccer athlete and “LGBTQIA+ advocate” Megan Rapinoe, “refugee, wellness advocate and model” Adut Akech, British photographer Girlgaze Founder and “equality advocate” Amanda De Cadanet, Chinese freestyle skier and “youth and women’s sports advocate” Eileen Gu, British plus size model and “body advocate” Paloma Elsesser, Brazilian model and actress and “LGBTQIA+ activist” Valentina Sampaio.
Check out The VS Collective for more information as Victoria’s Secret will be unveiling more info.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.ndtv.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
