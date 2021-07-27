Harpreet Kaur The First Sikh Woman To Win An Emmy Award Nabs Three More This Year
Breaking News Jul 27, 2021
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, handed out their Emmys for various news programs and informational documentaries this year with three Emmy Awards given to filmmaker Harpreet Kaur.
Kaur is a producer at Maryland Public Television an affiliate station of PBS made history in 2019 for being the very first Sikh woman to take home an Emmy award for a segment she produced for Season 6 of Maryland Farm and Harvest. The focus of this series as PBS put it is to “put a human face on farming, educate viewers about agriculture, and tell the stories of the industry that built this nation and continues to feed the world.” This was a collaboration between Maryland Public Television and the Maryland Department of Agriculture in order to give viewers a unique insights on Maryland’s farming industry.
This year, The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences handed her three more Emmy awards for her producing and direction segments in Season 9 of Maryland Farm and Harvest set to air this November.
“I thoroughly enjoy conceptualizing, capturing and creatively telling stories. It’s important for me to visually be able to bring these stories to life for our viewers so that they too can experience what life is like on a farm,” Kaur stated in a recent interview. “You have a greater appreciation for your food when you see the effort that goes into sowing every seed, harvesting crops, raising livestock and the hard work that it takes to operate a farm.”
You can watch her segments here: www.mpt.org. Her winning segments which she produced were in episode #806, #807 and #707 of Maryland Farm and Harvest.
Kaur is also the head of her production company Sach Productions where she focuses on various social issues. Her two notable films are: A Little Revolution where she addresses the issue of farmer suicides in India. The Widow Colony takes a closer look at the widows of Sikh men who were killed in the 1984 massacre in India. Her documentaries have been shown at the United States Congress as well as at the UK and Canadian Parliament.
You can watch her films on the Sach Productions site.
We are excited to see what’s next in store for Harpreet Kaur!
