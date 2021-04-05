Alia Bhatt & 4 Other Bollywood Stars Who Got COVID-19 Over The Weekend
Breaking News Apr 05, 2021
With India’s skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 evidenced by the 120,000+ cases that popped up in the past 24 hours alone, combined with socials filled with various outings, it’s no surprise that COVID-19 has now hit the Indian film industry. This weekend, Bollywood stars have been flooding to Instagram to announce their own COVID-19 diagnoses. Here they are.
Alia Bhatt
On Friday April 2nd, Alia Bhatt announced her positive diagnosis. She updated her condition on Instagram with the caption “one day at a time”.
Govinda
On Sunday April 4th Govinda and his wife Sunita, both tested positive for the virus. He believes that he may have contracted the virus from a recent visit to Kolkata. Both are isolating at home.
Akshay Kumar
On Monday April 5th, Akshay Kumar who has been on location shooting his latest film Ram Setu, tested positive along with 40+ film’s crew members. Kumar initially was self-isolating and sending positive words of encouragement through Instagram. Taking precautionary measures and due to the advice of his medical team, he has now been admitted to the hospital.
Vicky Kaushal
On Monday April 5th, Vicky Kaushal also announced that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus. He has since been isolating at home.
Bhumi Pednekar
On Tuesday April 6th, Vicky Kaushal’s co-star Bhumi Pednekar also announced she got a positive diagnosis. She is isolating at home and sharing words of advice to her audience to not take “the current situation lightly” .
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
Celeb Couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Announce Oscar Nominations, Check Out The Full List Here!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
The Latest On Uttarakhand Chief Minister's #RippedJeans Obsession
-
#StopAsianHate: Designer Prabal Gurung Goes Viral With His Beautiful Message Of Support
-
Celeb Couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas Announce Oscar Nominations, Check Out The Full List Here!
-
Making History: Adarsh Gourav & Riz Ahmed Nab Lead Actor Nominations At BAFTA
-
Malala Yousafzai Lands A Major Multi-Year Deal With Apple TV+
-
Suicidal Thoughts & Other Shocking Revelations From Harry & Meghan's Sit Down With Oprah
-
TIME Magazine Honours The Women Of The Farmers Protest On Their International Cover
-
You Have Got To See The $40,000 Rolex Boxing Great Amir Khan Bought For His Son's 1st Birthday
-
Awards Season Kicks Off With Borat, Chloé Zhao & The Rest Of The 2021 Golden Globe Award Winners
-
Check Out The Trailer Of Alia Bhatt's Most Buzzed About Film "Gungubai Kathiawadi"
-
U.S. Reaches A Devastating 500,000 Deaths From COVID-19
-
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & The 10 South Asians Who Made TIME100 Next 2021 List
-
Meena Harris and Rupi Kaur Fear For The Safety Of Detained Climate Change Activist Disha Ravi
-
An Inside look At The Gorgeous Bollywood Wedding Of Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal
-
Meet The 20 South Asians Who Are Part Of The Biden-Harris Administration
-
It's Our Time Now: Highlights From The Inauguration Of Vice President Kamala Devi Harris