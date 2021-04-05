With India’s skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 evidenced by the 120,000+ cases that popped up in the past 24 hours alone, combined with socials filled with various outings, it’s no surprise that COVID-19 has now hit the Indian film industry. This weekend, Bollywood stars have been flooding to Instagram to announce their own COVID-19 diagnoses. Here they are.

Alia Bhatt

On Friday April 2nd, Alia Bhatt announced her positive diagnosis. She updated her condition on Instagram with the caption “one day at a time”.

Govinda

On Sunday April 4th Govinda and his wife Sunita, both tested positive for the virus. He believes that he may have contracted the virus from a recent visit to Kolkata. Both are isolating at home.

Akshay Kumar

On Monday April 5th, Akshay Kumar who has been on location shooting his latest film Ram Setu, tested positive along with 40+ film’s crew members. Kumar initially was self-isolating and sending positive words of encouragement through Instagram. Taking precautionary measures and due to the advice of his medical team, he has now been admitted to the hospital.

Vicky Kaushal

On Monday April 5th, Vicky Kaushal also announced that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus. He has since been isolating at home.

Bhumi Pednekar

On Tuesday April 6th, Vicky Kaushal’s co-star Bhumi Pednekar also announced she got a positive diagnosis. She is isolating at home and sharing words of advice to her audience to not take “the current situation lightly” .

