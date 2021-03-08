Suicidal Thoughts & Other Shocking Revelations From Harry & Meghan’s Sit Down With Oprah

The highly-anticipated interview was filled with candid accounts of Meghan’s pregnancy, discussions about her mental health, and Harry’s concerns for the safety of his family.

The world watched the tell-all interview as TV legend Oprah Winfrey sat down to talk with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in this primetime exclusive and the first candid interview the couple has done since they left their Royal duties.

Here are some of the more jaw-dropping reveals during Oprah With Meghan and Harry.

1) Meghan Didn’t Research The Royals

One of the more peculiar moments was how Meghan admitted to Oprah that she didn’t research the Royals when she was dating Prince Harry explaining that whatever she needed to know she would get from the Prince. That line of thinking in ordinary circumstances could have dismissed it as a cultural gap between an American and Brit. But it’s a bit perplexing because Meghan lived in Canada (a Commonwealth country) for seven years, where The Queen is on the currency. She further revealed in what can be seen as bit of naiveté when she didn’t realize the protocols one would have to go through to meet The Queen, even if it was her boyfriend’s grandmother.

2) Meghan’s Mental Health Struggles & Suicidal Thoughts

In an emotional segment, Meghan revealed that she had suicidal thoughts especially early on during her first pregnancy with Archie. “I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it — and I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she said. “And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.” She added: “I thought it would have solved everything for everyone.”

The more shocking bit came when she revealed that she approached the Royal Family and those in the upper echelons of the Royal apparatus in numerous “emails and letters” about her desire to get professional help, but she was told she couldn’t because “it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

“You have no idea what’s going on for someone behind closed doors,” Meghan explained. She described an event that she and Harry attended at Royal Albert Hall (a day after she expressed her concerns about her suicidal ideations to Harry) and while the press talked about how gorgeous they looked, Meghan revealed that if one would look closely at the photos, they would see how white her knuckles were, as Harry held her hand so tight to help her get through the evening. She mentioned that earlier in the day, Harry suggested that maybe Meghan should take a break and skip the event, to which she expressed that she should go because she was afraid of being left alone with her dark thoughts.

3) The Royal Family’s Concern Over Archie’s Skin Tone

Meghan revealed that while she was pregnant with Archie, the family had decided that their unborn child would not be given a formal title within the Royal Family (a rule that she mentioned was abruptly changed) and as such, he would not receive personal security.

“In those months when I was pregnant, I had in tandem the conversation of, ‘you won’t be given security, [you’re son] was not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

“That was relayed to me from Harry,” Meghan explained. “Those were conversations that family had with him. And I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalized conversations.”

When asked if race was the reason for this, Meghan said that’s a safe assumption. Both Harry and Meghan did not disclose who these conversations were with, as it would be “very damaging to them.”

Harry said he is “never going to share” that conversation he had.

“I regret believing them when they said I would be protected,” Meghan said.

4) The Royal Family’s Refusal To Correct The Press

Several months after their wedding, there was a story circulating that Meghan made the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton cry over a situation with the flower girls’ dresses. “It didn’t happen,” she clarified. “The reverse happened.”

“A few days before the wedding she was upset about [flower girl dresses] and she made me cry,” she said. “She apologized.”

Meghan used that as an example to explain that even though the Royal Family understood how incorrect and outright derogatory the press coverage of her was (Meghan described as a “character assassination”) she couldn’t understand why the Royals wouldn’t set the record straight.

5) Meghan Was Silenced

“I’ve always valued independence. I’ve always been outspoken, especially about women’s rights, and that’s the sad irony of the last four years, I’ve advocated for so long for women to use their voice.”

“And then I was silent. Oprah then asks: “Were you silent, or were you silenced.”

Meghan responded, “The latter.” 6) They Both Felt Trapped When Oprah asked, Harry said he wouldn’t have left his royal life if it were not for his wife. “I wouldn’t have been able to, because I myself was trapped. I didn’t see a way out.” Prince Harry said: “I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” and then added: “My father and my brother, they are trapped.”

7) Prince Charles Stopped Taking His Son’s Calls

One of the more shocking revelations was when Prince Harry slid in a comment during one of his answers that his father, Prince Charles stopped taking his calls. Oprah wanted clarification on where exactly they stand when it comes to their relationship and Prince Harry revealed that he was disappointed and saddened by the lack of support they have received considering that he and his father shared the same pain and Harry was genuinely afraid of what was to happen to his wife Meghan.

8) The Royal Family Cut Financial Ties … and Didn’t Want To Support Meghan

During the entire interview Harry would sneak in comments on the side, where if one wasn’t paying attention could have easily be missed. In addition to revealing that in the beginning of 2020, the Royal Family decided to financially cut off Prince Harry and Meghan, he also mentioned that the Royal Family also suggested that Meghan should return to acting as they didn’t want to financially support her.

Therefore as Harry noted, that if it wasn’t for his mother’s inheritance and intuition (“I think she saw it coming”) they wouldn’t be where they are now. His primary concern was being able to afford to keep his family safe.

9) The Co-Dependent Relationship Between The Royals And The Tabloids

One of the most interesting reveals is the relationship between Royals and the tabloids. Harry was trying to explain that the Royal Family lives in fear that the British press would turn on them. Therefore in order for their symbiotic relationship to continue they need to understand the importance of the British Press and the press’ place in the overall system. Meghan even explained that the palace hosts holiday parties for the notorious tabloid press. So the relationship is closer than one would assume.

10) The Queen Wasn’t Blindsided By Harry And Meghan’s Decision To Leave

Another setting-the-record-straight moment, Harry and Meghan clarified that their discussions with The Queen and key members of the Royal Family spanned across two years. Contrary to reports, it wasn’t an instance where they just got up decided to cut off ties and leave. They wanted to step back and continue to represent their Royal duties in some sort of way, and not be completely “consumed” by the Royal atmosphere. Harry understood that it wasn’t something that the family was supportive of and that was when he realized that due to the lack of overall support by the Royal Family on varying levels that they would have to remove themselves entirely from the family and the institution. However if they were able to come to some sort of agreement they would have happily continued their royal duties. They both expressed their deep love and respect for The Queen.

On a lighter note, the couple also announced that they will soon be welcoming a baby girl. Prince Harry enthused: “To have any child, to have any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for.”

Editors note: If you need to connect with someone please do reach out to:

Canada : Canada Suicide Prevention Hotline

1- 833-456-4566 (available 24/7)

https://www.crisisservicescanada.ca/en/

Or text at 45645

Available 4pm to midnight EST

UK : https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/suicide/

Shout Crisis Text Line

Text: SHOUT to 85258

Young Minds Crisis Messenger (For people under 19)

Text YM to 85258

INDIA: https://indianhelpline.com/SUICIDE-HELPLINE

http://www.aasra.info/helpline.html

Main Image Photo Credit: www.cbs.com