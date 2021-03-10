Making History: Adarsh Gourav & Riz Ahmed Nab Lead Actor Nominations At BAFTA
Breaking News Mar 10, 2021
There hasn’t been a time when two South Asian actors get nominated for one of the highest awards at BAFTA. It just happened with Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) and Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal) nabbing Lead Actor nominations at the British Academy Film Awards.
The Netflix hit film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and adapted from the Booker Prize-winning book by Aravind Adiga. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also serves as one of the film’s executive producers. Check out our story on why we felt Adarsh was one of the reasons to watch The White Tiger!
Upon hearing the news Priyanka immediately took to twitter to show her appreciation.
Riz and Adarsh both shared their gratitude for the nominations on Instagram.
Check out our exclusive interview with Riz Ahmed right here!
Gourav and Ahmed join fellow nominees Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round), Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian), and the late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).
The BAFTA Awards will be held on April 11, 2021.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
