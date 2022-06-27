Fashion / Celeb Style Alert: Best Actress Kriti Senon Shines In This Gorgeous Red Duster Jacket Ensemble

Celeb Style Alert: Best Actress Kriti Senon Shines In This Gorgeous Red Duster Jacket Ensemble

Fashion Jun 27, 2022

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , ,

Hina P. Ansari

Author

Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...

COMMENTS

South Asian Heritage Month 2022: 5 South Asian Designers Who Dominated The Hollywood Red Carpet

"Lifestyle Toronto" By Riwayat Brings The Hottest Pakistani Fashion Designers For Must-See Exclusive 2-day Runway Event

"Lifestyle Toronto" By Riwayat Brings The Hottest Pakistani Fashion Designers For Must-See Exclusive 2-day Runway Event

Celeb Style Alert: The Best Dressed At Festival de Cannes

Celeb Style Alert: The Best Dressed At Festival de Cannes

Celebrity Style Alert: Tara Sutaria Rocks The Bralette Blazer Combo

Celebrity Style Alert: Tara Sutaria Rocks The Bralette Blazer Combo

Celebrity Style Alert: Kiara Advani Brings Fresh Summer Vibes In Her Lehenga

Celebrity Style Alert: Kiara Advani Brings Fresh Summer Vibes In Her Lehenga

Celeb Style Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Simply Stuns In Spring Sari

Celeb Style Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Simply Stuns In Spring Sari

Day 1 Highlights: 'Lifestyle Toronto' Lit Up The Runway With The Hottest Pakistani Fashion Designers In Exclusive 2-Day Event

Day 1 Highlights: 'Lifestyle Toronto' Lit Up The Runway With The Hottest Pakistani Fashion Designers In Exclusive 2-Day Event

Day 2 Highlights: 'Lifestyle Toronto' Showcasing Pakistani Fashion Designers Ends With A Show-Stopping Finale

Day 2 Highlights: 'Lifestyle Toronto' Showcasing Pakistani Fashion Designers Ends With A Show-Stopping Finale

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE