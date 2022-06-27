Celeb Style Alert: Best Actress Kriti Senon Shines In This Gorgeous Red Duster Jacket Ensemble
Fashion Jun 27, 2022
Filmfare Award recipient for Best Actress for her incredible turn in Mimi, Kriti Senon‘s star will shine even brighter now. And that’s why we couldn’t take our eyes off of her in this gorgeous red 3-piece number.
With the bustier, duster jacket and gharara-inspired tiered pants, Kriti Senon is the star that she deserves to be in this stunning red ensemble by Ritika Mirchandani.
What we love about this look is that you can take it apart and mix it up with other pieces of your wardrobe. The stunning blouse can be paired with a sari, the jacket can be donned with another stunning suit and the pants can easily be paired with a kurta to actually create an actual gharara look out of it.
What is even key to note is that her jewellery although stunning is strategic and minimal. That is not too take away from the intricate work and stunning colour of our outfit.
Congrats Kriti on your first Filmfare Award and thanks for keeping us all inspired on and off the screen!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
