Celebrity Style Alert: Jacqueline Fernandez Is A Blooming Beauty In Floral Sari

It’s been a while since we have seen starlet Jacqueline Fernandez on the promotional circuit which is why we were thrilled to see this beauty in full bloom during her press trip for her latest film “Ra Ra Rakkamma”. Jacqueline has a pin-up starlet vibe and when we saw her in this gorgeous yellow sari covered in stunning flowers we had to do a double take as she pulls of a challenging colour so effortlessly!

Jacqueline stunned in a yellow saree in Prints by Radhika that had vibrant floral patterns over the green background with a ruffled hem.

The hand-worked blouse embellished with sequins, moti work and mirrors.

She completed her look with a sleek metal ring waist belt that elevated her entire look and we love it.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/jacquelinef143