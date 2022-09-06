Celeb Style Alert: Our Fave Fashion Looks From The Filmfare Awards 2022

The 67th Wolf777News Filmfare Awards 2022 took place where all of Bollywood stepped up their glam and we couldn’t help but notice the A-level style that was sported by the A-level stars. From Katrina Kaif’s stunning sari to Mrunal Thakur’s crisp Bond-inspired tux here is our list of our fave looks from the Filmfare red carpet!

Katrina Kaif

Katrina wore a stunning shimmering and embroidered Sabyasachi floral net sari.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal wore a solid crisp Bond-inspired tux for a sharp look from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Dia Mirza

Dia was looking great in a stunning black and gold traditional number with heavy embroidery on the torso. It was designed by Rahul Mishra, from his Tree of Life collection.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, the Best Actress winner for Mimi, rocked the red carpet in a red strappy gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Her gown was from the shelves of Lia Stublla.

Kiara Advani

Kiara stunned in a side-slit, multi-layered, red princess gown and a fish-cut neckline by Mark Bumgarner.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora wore a gorgeous yellow sequin dress with a plunging neckline. She picked a sequinned yellow dress from the shelves of designer Alexandre Vauthier.

Shehnaaz Gil

Shehnaaz wore a white chikankari saree by Manish Malhotra that boasted a embroidered sleeveless blouse. The delicate threadwork and feather details on the saree added to the look.

Disha Patani

Disha turned up the heat in a latex LBD from Atsuko Kodo Couture with a deep-cut neckline.

Our Honorable Mention goes to Ranveer Singh

Ranveer, who won Best Actor for his cricket drama 83 broke through the sea of black with his red tux!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com