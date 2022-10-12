Celeb Style Alert: Only Nora Fatehi Can Pull Off This Bombshell Roberto Cavalli Gown

At the recent GQ Best Dressed 2022 gala, Nora Fatehi stole the show with her canary yellow Roberto Cavalli dress which accentuated all of the right features. Cavalli known for his body-hugging, glamourous gowns knew it met the right match with this Bollywood item-girl. Check out her full look here!

Nora Fatehi surely knows her style. And even then, she loves to take risks and that’s why she is always on our style radar. At the recent red carpet for the GQ India Best Dressed 2022 Gala she lit the night up with her canary yellow body-hugging Roberto Cavalli gown.

The strategic draping across her bodice giving a peek-a-boo vibe with detailed ruching all embellished with two gorgeous brooches sets the stage for a starlet to shine. And why shouldn’t she? This Moroccan-Canadian Bollywood beauty knows her curves and that should be celebrated!

And only those who understands fashion realizes that not only is the entrance is important but also when the back is turned. The view from the back is simply gorgeous with a dangerously low cut back extensive draping down to the bottom and form-fitting couture vibe is just what makes this dress perfect for Nora.

And speaking of curves, Nora is certainly a tall glass of water here. And the one-shoulder design coupled with various angles of reveals is just what fashion and Roberto Cavalli is all about. Brava Nora!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com