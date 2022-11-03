Celeb Style Alert: Suhana Khan’s Starlet Sari Style

We love scouring the socials looking for our fave Bollywood stars who are flexing their own style. Here we have Suhana Khan. An ingenue who comes with the biggest last name in Bollywood (Shah Rukh Khan being her dad), is starting to move to centre stage with her upcoming Netflix series The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. While the show is scheduled to be released in early 2023, Suhana is firmly in place as the one to watch now. And that’s why we couldn’t help notice her fabulous glow in this gorgeous sari by Falguni Shane Peacock! Check out all the details here!

We love the draped over the shoulder mesh detailing of the blouse with an added crystal gem fringe work which is absolutely stunning. The champagne colour works very well with the gold detailing across the blouse and the border in addition to the thin threading looping around the entire sari.

The muted dulled gold approach is smart because it happily accomodates the mixed metal treatments and allows one to mix silver and gold together giving it a modern touch.. The playful addition of the feathers on the paloo is fantastic.

She kept the focus solely on the sari with the only presence of jewelry being her huge emerald earrings. The muted tones which is a hot holiday trend is a wonderful way to flex your style when you want to take a break from the all the fab deep jeweled toned looks.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com