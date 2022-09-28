Fashion / Our Fave 5 Looks From Tai by Studio 9696 at South Asian New York Fashion Week

Our Fave 5 Looks From Tai by Studio 9696 at South Asian New York Fashion Week

Fashion Sep 28, 2022

by  

TAGS

, , , , ,

Mrinalini Sundar

Author

Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.

COMMENTS

Celebrity Style Alert: "Never Have I Ever" Seen Maitreyi & Mindy Look So Fab!

Celeb Style Alert: Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Form In Ravishing Teal Gown

Celeb Style Alert: Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Form In Ravishing Teal Gown

Celeb Style Alert: Madhuri Is A Modern Maharani Vibe With Her Stunning Lehenga

Celeb Style Alert: Madhuri Is A Modern Maharani Vibe With Her Stunning Lehenga

5 Pakistani Fashion Designers You Need To Add To Your Collection

5 Pakistani Fashion Designers You Need To Add To Your Collection

Celeb Style Alert: Our Fave Fashion Looks From The Filmfare Awards 2022

Celeb Style Alert: Our Fave Fashion Looks From The Filmfare Awards 2022

Celeb Style Alert: Khushi Kapoor Leaves Us Speechless In Her Daring LBD

Celeb Style Alert: Khushi Kapoor Leaves Us Speechless In Her Daring LBD

TIFF 2022: Our Fave Fashion Looks From The Red Carpet

TIFF 2022: Our Fave Fashion Looks From The Red Carpet

Our 5 Fave Looks From holiCHIC by Megha FW22 From New York Fashion Week

Our 5 Fave Looks From holiCHIC by Megha FW22 From New York Fashion Week

Celeb Style Alert: Bhagyashree Brings The 90s Vibe Back With Her Sultry Sari

Celeb Style Alert: Bhagyashree Brings The 90s Vibe Back With Her Sultry Sari

Our 5 Fave Looks From Archana Kochhar FW22 From New York Fashion Week

Our 5 Fave Looks From Archana Kochhar FW22 From New York Fashion Week

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE