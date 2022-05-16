The Juno Awards, Canada’s biggest music awards show took place on Sunday May 15th in Toronto, Canada and one of the (many) highlights was the bhangra duet by Juno host Canadian Marvel Universe superhero Simu Liu (from Shang-chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings) and Canadian singer/songwriter Tesher.

Of course his song was “Jalebi Baby” Tesher‘s super hit which was also noted as one of the 8th most Google searched songs of 2021. Liu and Tesher decided to break out in a very slick short bhangra dance which had the packed house going wild.

Tesher first shared the news about how popular his song “Jalebi Baby” was on Google.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tesher (@tesherrrr)

Check out the super dance right here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tesher (@tesherrrr)

We love that Tesher is breaking barriers all over the place. To be the first South Asian to perform at the Junos and perform with a Marvel superhero is all sorts of awesome! This is a perfect way to continue to celebrate South Asian Heritage Month right here!

