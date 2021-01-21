It actually happened and it’s still unbelievable. Bearing witness to history as Kamala Devi Harris gets elected to the Vice Presidency of the United States. Here are the highlights of this momentous inauguration day!

The Inauguration of the 46th President of The United States is not only an historic event for obvious reasons, but with Kamala Harris being inaugurated as the first Black and South Asian woman to be the Vice President of the United States gives us all the more reasons to rejoice and take in highlights of this remarkable day.

Pared Down But Still Powerful

Due to security reasons and in line with COVID-19 protocols, the crowds that would line The Mall were absent. However in their place a “Field of Flags” which were placed to honour those who would have been present but also to honour the 400K who were lost to COVID. The attendees at the inauguration were less and spaced out according to their respective bubbles but the fact that history was being made the power was not lost in any way.

The Substance Of Style

American designers were also celebrated. The evening before the Inauguration, Harris wore a fantastic jacket by Black designer Kerby Jean-Raymond (@kerbito) of @pyermoss. Inauguration Day had her donning a sophisticated purple coat by Black designer Christopher John Rogers.

Why purple? It holds a double meaning. Purple was a colour worn by Shirley Chisolm the first Black woman to be elected to Congress in 1968. In 1972, Chisolm became the first African-American to run for the office of the President. Purple is also is a colour of nobility one of the primary colours of The Suffragette movement. Devised by Emmeline Pethick-Lawrence, the co-editor of Votes for Women magazine. Purple stood for loyalty and dignity, white for purity and green for hope.

Former First Ladies, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush wore the classic hue of the suffragette: various shades of purple, sending a strong unifying message. Purple is also seen as a sign of bipartisanship, as purple is the result of combining the colours red and blue.

One of the performers, Jennifer Lopez also got that memo as she was resplendent head-to-toe in white Chanel.

Lady Gaga who wore a drop-waist gown Schiaparelli Haute Couture designed by Daniel Roseberry. It comprised of a gorgeous navy, cashmere fitted jacket and a red silk faille skirt topping it off with an oversized gilded dove of peace brooch.

What also be mentioned is the incredible poetry “The Hill We Climb” delivered by 22 year old, Amanda Gorman, the youngest poet to deliver at an Inauguration. She finished the poem on January 6th, the eve of the Capital riots. She wore a ring depicting a caged bird, a nod to Maya Angelou’s iconic poem and a gift from Oprah. She follows in the footsteps of Maya Angelou and Robert Frost. Also notable, is that she told The New York Times in 2017 she plans to run for president in 2036. Watch for her.

The Moment

The time has come. While watching the lead up to the main moment (for us) I couldn’t believe that it was actually happen. Here I was far away from the scene but feeling so connected. In keeping with the various barriers being broken, The first Latina Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor was charged to handle the swearing in of Harris. The minute she stepped up my heart stopped and I tears rolled down my cheeks. It happened.

Our time is indeed now. Kamala Harris has truly made a mark in South Asian herstory. And we are thrilled to be witness to it.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.marieclaire.com