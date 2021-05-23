ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 43

Best-Selling Author Uzma Jalaluddin & The Importance Of Representation In Literature

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari

Hello Friends,

🗣🗣🗣🗣

When it comes to representation we often focus on the visual medium such as music, television, films or web series.

However when it comes to literature, there is also an urgent need to see ourselves in the pages of our favourite novels.

In this episode, host Hina P. Ansari chats with best-selling author Uzma Jalaluddin who has just released her second novel “Hana Khan Carries On”. Uzma talks about her efforts in making sure that authentic representation takes place in the written word.

⬇️⬇️⬇️

They discuss:

📚Uzma’s successful writing career, includes her first novel “Ayesha At Last”, which was optioned for film by Sony Pictures

📚What sparked the idea to become an author.

📚Her latest book “Hana Khan Carries On”.

📚Why authentic representation in literature is something that can’t be overlooked.

📚The importance of change from within, and inspiring future generation of authors to take the leap and make their own authentic mark.

