ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 52: From Buddhism To Bollywood: Why Peloton Instructor Sam Yo Loves His Bollywood Workouts . . .

Hey Guys,

Our editor-in-chief HINA P. ANSARI will be chatting with Peloton Instructor, Sam Yo, about his journey towards Peloton, the lessons he learned from living his life in a monastery as a Buddhist Monk, and the magic of Bollywood.

Here’s what they discussed:

🎶 How a “Ra One” audition introduced him to the world of Shah Rukh Khan.

🎶 The lessons he learned while living as a Buddhist monk.

LISTEN HERE!

You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!