ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 36

How Does The EDA Platform Create An Effective Platform For BIPOC Filmmakers, With Special Guest Ali Mashayekhi

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari

When it comes to working towards a creative career, especially in the TV and film industry, finding an educated support system that understands the cultural barriers you may have to overcome is important.

👇 👇 👇

Founded by Canadian actor Mena Massoud (Aladdin), the Ethnically Diverse Artists (EDA) Foundation was created to fill a much-needed space of support and guidance for BIPOC storytellers.

In this episode, executive director and noted Canadian filmmaker Ali Mashayekhi shared with host Hina P. Ansari his journey on working with Massoud in establishing the EDA Foundation, and why breaking cultural barriers is one of the many steps that needs to be taken when it comes to not just finding a seat at the table — but being able to build one for yourself and your tribe.

👇 👇 👇

They discussed:

• What lead to the idea of creating this platform?

• The cultural barriers that those looking to work in TV and Film have to overcome.

• How does the EDA Foundation create that much-needed support system?

• The key programs that EDA Foundation provides.

• How can one get involved with EDA Foundation?

LISTEN HERE!

You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!