ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 48

Exclusive Chat With Maitreyi Ramakrishnan x Raj Girn

Hosted By Raj Girn

Hey Guys, This episode of The ANOKHI UNCENSORED Show has our founder Raj Girn chatting it up with the star of Mindy Kaling’s hit series “Never Have I Ever,” Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, about season 2!

Highlights from the episode:

What to expect from the new season that builds upon the first.

How the season tackles themes like dual identity, multi-generational family dynamics, coming-of-age romance, friendship & loyalty, South Asian culture, LGBTQIA+ representation, and eating disorders.

And why the series should be watched with all members of the family!

LISTEN HERE!

You can catch the show on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio as well as Spotify, every Monday.

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!