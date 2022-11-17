ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 75: Empowering Women In Rural India With Megha Desai

ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 75

Chat With Megha Desai

Hello Friends,

In this episode, our founder Raj Girn chats with the President of Desai Foundation, Megha Desi on empowering women in rural areas. The Desai Foundation empowers women and children through community programs to elevate health and livelihood in India & U.S.

The ladies discuss the concept of ‘Empowering Women By Cultivating Dignity’ and:

🔴 Why it’s important to support these organizations

🔴 How the initiatives and programs of the Desai Foundation has helped the youth and the women of India today

🔴 The challenges that they are currently facing to scaling the organization where scale is needed, to help more women who needs the organization’s support.

