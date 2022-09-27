ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 73: Chats With Vishal Dadlani & Shekhar Ravjiani, And Kapil Sharma & Nandita Das

ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 73

PART 1: Chat with music directors Vishal Dadlani & Shekhar Ravjiani

Hello Friends,

Our editor-in-chief, Hina P. Ansari, chatted with Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani (known as Bollywood’s music direction duo Vishal & Shekhar), about working on the upcoming Broadway adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge entitled Come Fall In Love.

🗣️ They talked about:

• The difference between writing for a film and writing for a Broadway musical

• Why this adaptation is an exciting way to expand Bollywood’s magic to the mainstream masses.

PART 2: Chat With Kapil Sharma & Nandita On Their Film Zwigato

In Part 2 of this episode, Hina had a lively and enlightening conversation with Indian television comedic personality Kapil Sharma alongside noted activist, director, writer, and actor Nandita Das about their film “Zwigato,” which had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival.

🗣️ They talked about:

• The humanity and inhumanity when we use delivery apps

• How film has the unique power to spread awareness on social issues

