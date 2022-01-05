ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 61

Michelle Mama & Uzma Jalaluddin Honoured On The ANOKHI Advocate List 2021!

Hosted By Raj Girn & Hina P. Ansari

In this episode of The ANOKHI UNCENSORED Show, our founder Raj Girn and editor-in-chief Hina P. Ansari chats with Michelle Mama and Uzma Jalaluddin to commemorate ANOKHI LIFE’s 19th anniversary.

They both will be sharing their personal and professional philosophies on advocacy when it comes to being getting support for their respective causes.

Here’s what they discussed:

The Importance of authentic representation in literature

Why we all should incorporate a sense of advocacy in our lives

