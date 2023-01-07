ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 76

Ritika Gupta On How She Became An Anchor Of Bloomberg TV

In this episode, our founder Raj Girn chats with on-air Bloomberg TV anchor Ritika Gupta, who shares her journey from England to the US as a South Asian female and immigrant, who found her calling in media!

Ritika reveals what she has learned about the power of diversity on television and how to use these skills to win in any line of work 🙌🏽

